 What’s your very best vacation photo? | Euromaxx | DW | 31.08.2018

Euromaxx

What’s your very best vacation photo?

Often, vacation photos preserve memories of exciting, touching or surprising experiences that you’d like to share with friends or family. We would also enjoy seeing your very best vacation photo. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Urlaubsfoto

In many countries, people come back from vacation in late August, bringing lots of memories with them of the most enjoyable time of the year.

And many think a vacation without photos is simply not complete. Selfies with friends in front of the sights or beautiful views or at a beach party are quickly posted on social media or even printed on paper and stuck in an album. Shared fun is double the fun. 

Are you the kind of person who would get up in the wee hours to experience the sunrise or hike through the mountains early enough to get a shot of Alpine glow? Or do you only get your camera out to take snapshots of friends and family?  

Send us your very best vacation photo, and as thanks, we’re giving away a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.  

The deadline for entries is Friday, 7 September, 2018, 12 noon UTC.  Our decision is final. Good luck!  

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

