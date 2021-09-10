The automobile industry is in a state of flux, as the 2021 Automobile Fair “IAA Mobility” shows. This year’s “IAA Mobility” will take place in Munich, in southern Germany, for the first time ever. The manufacturers are almost exclusively presenting e-cars, as e-cars are currently trending – even if they closely resemble cars with combustion engines from the outside. Experts are convinced that this is only just a transition phase, and that the electric drive gives designers more creative freedom.

Now we’d like to know: What’s your future vehicle of choice?

We're excited to hear your answers! With a bit of luck, you could win an exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies.

The deadline for entries is September 17, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Tags:

Viewer question, survey, IAA Mobility, mobility, transport, car design, future

