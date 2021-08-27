What’s your favorite type of pasta dish? 

Italian pasta is popular around the world. Many other cultures also have their own much-loved staples made from flour and water, like Chinese noodles or German spätzle, for instance. Dishes made from these basic ingredients have existed for thousands of years. Italians are the world’s number one pasta consumers. They devour some 15.2 kilos of the stuff per capita per year. And they have created classics like fettuccine Alfredo, for example. It is made up of just three ingredients: fettuccine, parmesan cheese and butter. The mixture is stirred together with a little of the cooking water from the pasta until it’s meltingly smooth. Delicious, but fattening!



