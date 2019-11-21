What's your favorite shopping street?

Many cities have famous shopping streets – the Champs-Élysées in Paris, Berlin's Kurfürstendamm and Regent Street in London. The street in the city's West End was called Regent Street after the Prince Regent, who later became King George IV. It was designed in 1819 by the architects John Nash and James Burton and runs through Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus. The toy shop "Hamleys" is one of its best-known addresses along with the upscale hotel "The Langham", established in 1865. A particular highlight for visitors is the Christmas lighting that is switched on in a ceremony each year.

Euromaxx is marking the 200th anniversary of Regent Street and wants to know the street where you most like to go shopping. It might be big and famous, or your local high street.



My favorite shopping street is ....

We look forward to hearing from you. As a thank-you, we’re raffling off a wristwatch designed exclusively for Euromaxx.

The deadline for entries is 29 November 2019, 12:00 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!