What’s your favorite mythical creature? Let us know!

One of the most famous mythical creatures is the unicorn. The earliest description of a single-horned mythical being in the shape of a horse or goat dates back to antiquity — artworks go back even further. The unicorn still grips the human imagination to this day, and it’s come to symbolize many different positive qualities.



Germany’s little-known unicorn capital is Schwäbisch Gmünd. The southern German town has carried the unicorn on its coat of arms since the 13th century, and the presence of this mythical creature can be felt everywhere. The unicorn appears not only on documents and flags, but also on many public buildings.



But, what we want to know is — what’s YOUR favorite mythical creature? We can’t wait to hear your answers. One lucky participant will win a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design.



My favorite mythical creature is the:



Feedback

Feedback

Feedback

Feedback

Feedback

Feedback

Feedback

Closing date for entires is 14 August 2020, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

