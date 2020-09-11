 What′s your favorite kind of tea? | Lifestyle | DW | 11.09.2020

Lifestyle

What's your favorite kind of tea?

Tea seems to be the world's favorite beverage. It's drunk more than any other besides water. Tea is an essential part of many cultures: liquid wellness for body and soul. What's your favorite kind of tea?

Onlinebild Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW37

No doubt, the popularity of tea owes much to its many varieties and flavors – and to the beneficial substances with their positive effects on our health. The many varieties differ according to their method of cultivation and processing.  
In Portugal, wine-grower and avid tea drinker Dirk Niepoort has developed a new variety he calls Pipachá. “Pipa“ is Portuguese for “cask“. The tea is aged for six months in casks once used for port wine, so it will take on the wine's flavor. The casks have to be turned regularly. They're delicately extracted, rotated and put back in place – a job that demands a highly sensitive touch.  

Now, what we'd like to hear from you is: what kind of tea do you most like to drink? We can't wait to hear your replies. Among the participants, we'll be raffling of a backpack in the exclusive DW design. 
I like this kind of tea most of all:

- black tea
- green tea
- fruit tea
- herbal tea
- white tea
- jasmine tea
- rooibos tea
- mate tea
- original answer

The closing date for entries is September 18, 2020, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck! 

