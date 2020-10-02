 What’s your favorite European cuisine? The results! | Lifestyle | DW | 02.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What’s your favorite European cuisine? The results!

We wanted to know your favorite European cuisine. Find out here if you were the lucky winner of the rucksack (plus surprise content) in an exclusive DW design.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsküche

European cuisine has a lot to offer, because each country has different culinary influences and boasts a great variety of local dishes. The small southeastern European nation of Slovenia is becoming a gourmet hotspot. It has an eclectic cuisine – a melting pot of rustic, traditional recipes and the growing gourmet scene of recent years. Many of you wrote in this week to tell us your favorite European cuisine. A huge thank you to everyone who took part!

To one of the many participants we’re giving away a rucksack (plus surprise content) in an exclusive DW design. The lucky winner is Ruben Diaz L. from Reno (USA). Their favorite European cuisine is: spanish cuisine.

Congratulations!

Advertisement
Film still When Hitler stole Pink Rabbit - a girl is seen lying in bed with a stuffed rabbit in her arms (Sommerhaus/Warner Bros.)

Five films nominated for the CIVIS Cinema Award

Growing up in the Nazi era, gang wars in a Parisian suburb, a kangaroo in a kitchen — the CIVIS cinema award honors European films that were shown in German cinemas.  

DW Kultur.21 New Europe, London (Johny Pitts Photography, Suhrkamp Verlag)

Afropean: In search of identity

What do Black people in Europe have in common? The British author and photographer Johny Pitts embarks on a journey from Sheffield to Paris, Brussels, and Berlin, searching for common ground and finding differentiation.  

Frankreich Paris | Sängerin | Juliette Greco verstorben (Pierre Guillaud/AFP/Getty Images)

Renowned French singer Juliette Greco, 'the muse of existentialism,' has died

French singer, actress and poet Juliette Greco has died at the age of 93. A darling of the bohemian scene in Paris, she was friends with Jean-Paul Sartre and more than friends with Albert Camus and Miles Davis.  

DW Sendung Check-in | Nicole Frölich (DW)

Potsdam — 30 Years since German Reunification

Potsdam, a favored residence of the Prussian kings, has been beautifully restored since 1990. Most importantly, no wall and no border now separate the town from Berlin.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  