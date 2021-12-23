 What’s your favorite drink for bringing in the New Year? | Lifestyle | DW | 23.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What’s your favorite drink for bringing in the New Year?

In Europe, Champagne and sparkling wine are among the most popular alcoholic beverages consumed on New Year's Eve. But of course, you can also have a sober celebration with lemonade, mineral water, or tea.

The article picture shows a collage matching the theme. The prize is also presented. It is a DW backpack with water bottle and teddy bear.

Champagne is considered the Rolls-Royce of sparkling wine. The prestigious liquid is the epitome of French bubbly pleasure. Champagne may only be produced in the Champagne region and under very specific conditions. Especially on New Year's Eve, Europeans enjoy popping Champagne. However, the Corona pandemic has had a negative influence on consumption. In 2019, around 298 million bottles of champagne were sold, in comparison to 245 million bottles in 2020. Also this year, New Year's Eve parties in most European countries will be held in smaller circles. 

We want to know: What is your favorite New Year’s toast? We look forward to your answers. If you’re lucky, you might win an exclusive DW-design rucksack filled with goodies. The closing date is December 31, 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. 

Best of luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  