What’s your favorite drink for bringing in the New Year?

Champagne is considered the Rolls-Royce of sparkling wine. The prestigious liquid is the epitome of French bubbly pleasure. Champagne may only be produced in the Champagne region and under very specific conditions. Especially on New Year's Eve, Europeans enjoy popping Champagne. However, the Corona pandemic has had a negative influence on consumption. In 2019, around 298 million bottles of champagne were sold, in comparison to 245 million bottles in 2020. Also this year, New Year's Eve parties in most European countries will be held in smaller circles.

We want to know: What is your favorite New Year’s toast? We look forward to your answers. If you’re lucky, you might win an exclusive DW-design rucksack filled with goodies. The closing date is December 31, 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final.

Best of luck!