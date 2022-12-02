What’s your favorite Christmas decoration?

Christmas tree, star of Bethlehem or Advent wreath? Which Christmas decoration is your favorite?

Weeks in advance, Christmas decorations adorn shop windows, public squares, restaurants, churches and many people’s private homes, of course. Christmas trees with lights, colorful stars, Christmas stockings, and Advent wreaths – they all put in the festive mood for Christmas. Even if you might not celebrate Christmas, you will probably know the most typical Christmas decorations. Which is your favorite?

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. As a little thank you, one lucky winner will receive a Moravian star, which is supposed to represent the Star of Bethlehem. In Germany, it can be seen hanging in many windows and from balconies.

These are my favorite Christmas decorations:

Christmas tree with lights

Christmas crib

Christmas stocking

Advent wreath

Star of Bethlehem

Something else, which is...

Closing date for entries is January 6 2022, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!