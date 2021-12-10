What’s your fashion highlight of 2021?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
As the year 2021 comes to an end, Euromaxx looks back at fashion over these last 12 months. Some fashion trends particularly caught our eye. What’s your fashion highlight of the year?
Gender boundaries in fashion are blurring. The comfortable oversized look is just as trendy as a variety of navel-exposing crop tops. Casual outfits with minimal frills are increasingly popular, but there’s also a demand for good-quality materials. The disco look is back too: fashion designers are embracing glitter and sequins because fashion should be fun, expressive, and colorful. Sustainability also plays an important role.
Now we want to know: which fashion trend in 2021 did you like the most?
