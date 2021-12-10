What’s your fashion highlight of 2021?

Gender boundaries in fashion are blurring. The comfortable oversized look is just as trendy as a variety of navel-exposing crop tops. Casual outfits with minimal frills are increasingly popular, but there’s also a demand for good-quality materials. The disco look is back too: fashion designers are embracing glitter and sequins because fashion should be fun, expressive, and colorful. Sustainability also plays an important role.

Now we want to know: which fashion trend in 2021 did you like the most?



Write to us!



We look forward to your answers. If you’re lucky, you might win an exclusive DW-design rucksack filled with goodies. The closing date is December 17, 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Best of luck!