What’s your clothing style?

We’d like to know what style you like to dress in. Do you like it casual, elegant, or sporty? To what extent does tradition play a role in deciding on what to wear? Are you always up to date on the newest trends or are you more interested in timeless clothes?

Let us know! As a thank you for taking part, we will be giving away a sweatshirt and a chic cotton bag from the DW "Uncensored Collection" for worldwide freedom of expression.

The “Uncensored Collection” was created by DW in cooperation with the Berlin-based designer Marco Scaiano. Not only does every piece in this collection look good, and is made from 100% organic cotton, but it also conveys an important message: Freedom of Speech. On its label, there are tips on how to follow censored media from anywhere the world.

This is my favorite clothing style:

Closing date for entries is 1 April 2022, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!