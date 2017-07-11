What's wrong, Skip? Kangaroos can 'talk' to humans with their gaze

Kangaroos can intentionally communicate with humans in a similar way that domestic pets can, according to a study published by the University of Sydney and the University of Roehampton in London on Wednesday.

Australian and British researchers discovered that kangaroos use an intense gaze when they are unable to find food.

Their study said they use powerful eye contact when they want humans to help.

Academics carried out a series of experiments at three wildlife sanctuaries across Australia by putting food in a closed plastic container.

Just like dogs, the 'roos gazed at the researchers when they tried and failed to open the container themselves.

"Their gaze was pretty intense," said co-author Dr Alexandra Green, a post-doctoral researcher in the Sydney School of Veterinary Science at University of Sydney.

"We've previously thought only domesticated animals try to ask for help with a problem, but kangaroos do it too."

The kangaroos that took part were not from the wild

"Domesticated" animals are those that have been selectively bred over generations to live alongside humans.

As a result, horses and goats can also be described as domesticated, just like common household pets like cats and dogs.

The 16 kangaroos that took part in the study were not from the wild. Researchers said wild kangaroos would be too fearful around humans.

Experts used captive animals instead who were familiar with humans, while still being non-domesticated.

The cognitive abilities of marsupials – mammals which carry their young in a pouch -- such as kangaroos have rarely been investigated, according to the academics.

"Kangaroos are the first marsupials to be studied in this manner and the positive results should lead to more cognitive research beyond the usual domestic species," said Dr Alan McElligott from the University of Roehampton.

