What's the role of private armies in Russia?

ConflictsRussian FederationWhat's the role of private armies in Russia?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian Federation2 hours ago2 hours agoPrivate mercenary groups in Russia fulfill a role the regular army cannot. But they can also be difficult to control, as Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group showed. Now the Kremlin has ordered private armies to integrate into the state military.https://p.dw.com/p/4TCKtAdvertisement