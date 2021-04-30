What’s the most beautiful view you've ever seen?

Ulm Cathedral in Baden-Württemberg is 161.53 meters high and has the highest church tower in the world. Anyone who climbs its 768 steps will enjoy a fantastic view of the southern German city and its surroundings. On a clear day, you can even see the Alps. Surely, you have also enjoyed a particularly beautiful view at some point—maybe after a hiking up a mountain, or the endless steps that lead to an observation tower, or perhaps you’ve taken an elevator to the highest floor inside of a skyscraper. What is the most beautiful vantage point you can remember having enjoyed? And what did you see while you were there?

Write to us and tell us about your best view. We are looking forward to receiving your answers. One luck participant will receive a copy of the new Euromaxx book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn’t Miss.”

My most beautiful vantage point was: ...

The deadline for entries is May 07, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!