 What’s the most beautiful view you′ve ever seen? | Lifestyle | DW | 30.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

What’s the most beautiful view you've ever seen?

Whether it's from a church steeple, a mountain peak, or a skyscraper, it's pretty amazing to be able to look down on the world from above. What has been the most beautiful vantage point you’ve ever enjoyed?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Aussichtspunkte mit Buch 111 Orte englisch

Watch video 04:18

Europe to the Maxx: The highest steeple

Ulm Cathedral in Baden-Württemberg is 161.53 meters high and has the highest church tower in the world. Anyone who climbs its 768 steps will enjoy a fantastic view of the southern German city and its surroundings. On a clear day, you can even see the Alps. Surely, you have also enjoyed a particularly beautiful view at some point—maybe after a hiking up a mountain, or the endless steps that lead to an observation tower, or perhaps you’ve taken an elevator to the highest floor inside of a skyscraper. What is the most beautiful vantage point you can remember having enjoyed? And what did you see while you were there?

Write to us and tell us about your best view. We are looking forward to receiving your answers. One luck participant will receive a copy of the new Euromaxx book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn’t Miss.”

My most beautiful vantage point was: ...

The deadline for entries is May 07, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

DW releases '111 Extreme Places in Europe' travel guide

Already dreaming of a post-pandemic trip? The DW travel guide "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss" features adventure-filled destinations.  

Advertisement
Christa Ludwig smiling

Opera star Christa Ludwig dies at 93

German mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig, who starred on the world's great stages for four decades, has passed away at the age of 93.  

Aerial view of the New Palace and the Chiemsee lake, Bavaria, Germany

Where Germany is most beautiful

Travel is restricted because of the pandemic, but it's still worth dreaming of holidays. Germany is a dream destination for many as the country offers beaches and mountains, historic castles and towns, forests and lakes.  