 What′s special about Germany′s public swimming pool culture | Meet the Germans | DW | 29.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

What's special about Germany's public swimming pool culture

Dipping in the pool, snacking on french fries and ice cream, sunbathing in the park: That's how people spend a day at the "Freibad." Here's a look at some of the Germans' typical habits at outdoor public pools.

  • A boy jumping into a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S.Kahnert)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    The Freibad: It's not actually free

    "Freibad" is the term most commonly used in Germany to refer to an outdoor public swimming pool. Even though that literally translates as "free bath," you nevertheless have to pay admission. Other names include "Sommerbad," in reference to the season they are open, "Waldbad" can be used when the swimming facilities are surrounded by a forest, a "Kombibad" combines both an outdoor and indoor pool.

  • lockers at swimming pool (Imago Images/Deutzmann)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Bring a few coins

    In most swimming pools, you won't need your own lock to secure your personal items, as changing facilities are usually equipped with lockers that work with a coin-return system. They require a deposit of a €1 coin that's returned when you unlock it. In many places, you also need 5 or 10-cent coins to use the hairdryer.

  • A person washing hair in shower (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Shower before and after swimming

    You are expected to briefly shower before going into the pool to wash off perspiration, excess sunscreen and other body wastes. Most people use soap and shampoo when they shower a second time after swimming, to get rid of the various chemicals of the chlorinated pool. Showers are often collective, and people take off their bathing suits to wash.

  • Flip flops by the pool (Imago Images/blickwinkel)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Plan the proper footwear

    For most Germans, flip flops are a must at the swimming pool. Although they are not obligatory, you'll definitely need them if you don't feel like walking barefoot around the pool. If you try doing that with regular sandals, you could be warned that "Strassenschuhe" ("street shoes") are not allowed.

  • Silhouette of a kid jumping from a springboard under the sun (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Jump, but not just anywhere

    It's generally prohibited to jump from the edge of the pool — check for signs. Diving platforms and springboards are among the regular features of the "Freibad," but sometimes their access is restricted; lifeguards are in charge of managing them.

  • Aerial view of a swimming pool with lanes (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Serious swimmers will be disappointed

    You'd be lucky to find a pool this empty on a hot summer day, so if you're into swimming laps, it can be frustrating. People from other countries who are used to having lanes reserved for fast swimmers often complain about how unsystematic Germans are in this aspect. Indoor pools are definitely emptier in the summer and are an option if you want to swim without bumping into others.

  • Children splashing in swimming pool (picture alliance/dpa/H. Christian Dittrich)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Some areas are restricted to non-swimmers

    Children wearing swim aids are not allowed in deep pools, even in the arms of an adult. Kids must pass a test known as the "Seepferdchen" ("seahorse") to be considered swimmers. But that doesn't mean they can be let out on their own in the wild water action. Parents from the US have noticed that lifeguards appear to have a relaxed approach in Germany; keep your eyes on your kid at all times.

  • A girl floating on a pink flamingo inflatable toy (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Toys are often allowed

    Different pools allow people to bring their personal swimming pool toys, but this varies from one location to the other, so you need to check before inflating your pink flamingo mattress. When the pool is really full, huge toys are more of nuisance than anything else.

  • A woman wearing a burkini at a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    A swimsuit is obligatory

    Even if some Germans like to swim naked in lakes, it's prohibited in public pools. You can't jump into the water in your underwear either — it needs to be a proper swimsuit. As for the burkini, since it's made out of swimsuit material, it's a legal option for Muslim women. However, that doesn't protect burkini wearers from racist comments. Every year, local attempts to ban it also make headlines.

  • A person lying on a blanket in the grass near a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Bring a blanket to hang out

    The term "Freibad" actually refers to the outdoors, "im Freien." Germany's swimming facilities are not just pools of concrete, they are often surrounded by lawn where people relax under the shade of trees. Some women might tan topless, which is tolerated in some pools, not all. Photos are not allowed.

  • People in a park (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    No day at the pool without food

    Hours spent chilling between the pool and the lawn are an obvious invitation to picnic. Glass bottles are usually prohibited, as well as glass-made hookahs. If you didn't manage to pack a lunch for the day, there are usually snack bars on site. Classics at the pool: "Pommes" ("french fries") and "Eis" (ice cream). But don't eat right by the pool — nobody enjoys a soggy fry.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • A boy jumping into a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S.Kahnert)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    The Freibad: It's not actually free

    "Freibad" is the term most commonly used in Germany to refer to an outdoor public swimming pool. Even though that literally translates as "free bath," you nevertheless have to pay admission. Other names include "Sommerbad," in reference to the season they are open, "Waldbad" can be used when the swimming facilities are surrounded by a forest, a "Kombibad" combines both an outdoor and indoor pool.

  • lockers at swimming pool (Imago Images/Deutzmann)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Bring a few coins

    In most swimming pools, you won't need your own lock to secure your personal items, as changing facilities are usually equipped with lockers that work with a coin-return system. They require a deposit of a €1 coin that's returned when you unlock it. In many places, you also need 5 or 10-cent coins to use the hairdryer.

  • A person washing hair in shower (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Shower before and after swimming

    You are expected to briefly shower before going into the pool to wash off perspiration, excess sunscreen and other body wastes. Most people use soap and shampoo when they shower a second time after swimming, to get rid of the various chemicals of the chlorinated pool. Showers are often collective, and people take off their bathing suits to wash.

  • Flip flops by the pool (Imago Images/blickwinkel)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Plan the proper footwear

    For most Germans, flip flops are a must at the swimming pool. Although they are not obligatory, you'll definitely need them if you don't feel like walking barefoot around the pool. If you try doing that with regular sandals, you could be warned that "Strassenschuhe" ("street shoes") are not allowed.

  • Silhouette of a kid jumping from a springboard under the sun (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Jump, but not just anywhere

    It's generally prohibited to jump from the edge of the pool — check for signs. Diving platforms and springboards are among the regular features of the "Freibad," but sometimes their access is restricted; lifeguards are in charge of managing them.

  • Aerial view of a swimming pool with lanes (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Serious swimmers will be disappointed

    You'd be lucky to find a pool this empty on a hot summer day, so if you're into swimming laps, it can be frustrating. People from other countries who are used to having lanes reserved for fast swimmers often complain about how unsystematic Germans are in this aspect. Indoor pools are definitely emptier in the summer and are an option if you want to swim without bumping into others.

  • Children splashing in swimming pool (picture alliance/dpa/H. Christian Dittrich)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Some areas are restricted to non-swimmers

    Children wearing swim aids are not allowed in deep pools, even in the arms of an adult. Kids must pass a test known as the "Seepferdchen" ("seahorse") to be considered swimmers. But that doesn't mean they can be let out on their own in the wild water action. Parents from the US have noticed that lifeguards appear to have a relaxed approach in Germany; keep your eyes on your kid at all times.

  • A girl floating on a pink flamingo inflatable toy (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Toys are often allowed

    Different pools allow people to bring their personal swimming pool toys, but this varies from one location to the other, so you need to check before inflating your pink flamingo mattress. When the pool is really full, huge toys are more of nuisance than anything else.

  • A woman wearing a burkini at a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    A swimsuit is obligatory

    Even if some Germans like to swim naked in lakes, it's prohibited in public pools. You can't jump into the water in your underwear either — it needs to be a proper swimsuit. As for the burkini, since it's made out of swimsuit material, it's a legal option for Muslim women. However, that doesn't protect burkini wearers from racist comments. Every year, local attempts to ban it also make headlines.

  • A person lying on a blanket in the grass near a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    Bring a blanket to hang out

    The term "Freibad" actually refers to the outdoors, "im Freien." Germany's swimming facilities are not just pools of concrete, they are often surrounded by lawn where people relax under the shade of trees. Some women might tan topless, which is tolerated in some pools, not all. Photos are not allowed.

  • People in a park (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

    No day at the pool without food

    Hours spent chilling between the pool and the lawn are an obvious invitation to picnic. Glass bottles are usually prohibited, as well as glass-made hookahs. If you didn't manage to pack a lunch for the day, there are usually snack bars on site. Classics at the pool: "Pommes" ("french fries") and "Eis" (ice cream). But don't eat right by the pool — nobody enjoys a soggy fry.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


When I discovered different outdoor public swimming pools in Germany, I was very impressed by the large parks that are included within the facilities. The public pools I knew from Montreal, Canada, might have a small lawn area — but nothing like the grounds I've noticed in Berlin and in other German cities.

For Meet the Germans, I asked Berlin's public pools' spokesperson, Matthias Oloew, to explain where this comes from. 

DW: Are these large green spaces within swimming pool facilities "typically German"?

Matthias Oloew: I can't compare with other countries, but outdoor public pools in Germany typically have a lawn for sunbathing and lounge areas, a cafe, a restaurant, or something similar. Playground equipment can also be found there to allow people to stay all day or several hours without getting bored.

Matthias Oloew Berliner Bäder-Betriebe (David Heerde)

Matthias Oloew is the spokesperson for Berlin's public swimming pools

Such outdoor public pools in that style developed in the 1920s, after the Revolution [of 1918-19] and following a social movement known as the "Lebensreform" [literally, "life reform," a German and Swiss movement that propagated a back-to-nature lifestyle in reaction to industrialization].

Read more: Why Germany's nudist culture remains refreshing

The idea was to offer people a break from the city with these outdoor pools, and that meant bathing in light, sun and air — and in water of course. And that was only possible with lounge areas on the beach and on the lawn.

There was even the idea of integrating cultural and theater events by setting up a stage within the pool facilities, but that wasn't implemented. In any case, outdoor pools in Germany offer an example of leisure architecture.

Can you name examples of pools in Berlin that have a particular architecture?

There are a few lidos that have a particular architecture for their time. There's the Strandbad Wannsee [the German term "Freibad" includes lakeshore lidos, known as the "Strandbad," and swimming pools with concrete basins, the "Sommerbad"].

Read more: 9 amazing facts about ice cream

Berlin Strandbad Wannsee pool building with people waiting in lines to get in (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

The ensemble of buildings of the Strandbad Wannsee were designed in 1929-1930 and is now under monumental protection

The Strandbad Wannsee featured new architecture from the 1920s-1930s, inspired by the Lebensreform social movement. With its large terraces and large walkways, the "see and be seen" principle was implemented in its architecture — that would have been forbidden 20 years earlier, at the beginning of the 20th century. The architects created infrastructures that reflected the new democratic society.

Today, there are examples of architecture for outdoor swimming pools, such as the Sommerbad Neukölln on Columbiadamm, that are very interesting. The architects designed the changing rooms in a way that when one looks at them from above, it looks like a landed plane — in reference to the Tempelhof airport nearby.

The garden design also reflects Berlin's diversity; each tree is a different species and there are several exotic ones as well.

Screenshot Google Maps Sommerbad Neukölln am Columbiadamm (Imagery (C) Google, Map data (C)2019 GeoBasis-FE/BKG, (C) 2009), Google)

The Sommerbad Neukölln is right next to the former Tempelhof airport, and that inspired the pool's architects

You mentioned cultural events. Even without theater stages, swimming pools sometimes organize events …

Events are rather limited, but there are some, such as open-air cinema screenings or pool parties and the like. But, generally speaking, the swimming pool is a space of rest and contemplation. It should offer escape from the everyday.

Yet the pools that I know in Berlin are often so full that it's very loud there… and for those who want to swim laps, it can be difficult. Are there pools in the city that are particularly good for those who simply want to swim?

The pools are full when everyone wants to go — when it's really hot in the summer. Outdoor pools are designed for a specific capacity; many thousands of people may come on hot days, but most people only go on those hot days. On other days, the outdoor pools are not full at all; they're surprisingly empty, and you can go for a nice and relaxing swim!

DW recommends

How sports venues have inspired artists

Stadiums, fields and swimming pools have often served as muses for filmmakers, painters and writers. Some have left the focus on the sport, while others have turned the venues into backdrops for comedies or psychodramas. (19.08.2016)  

Where to get naked in Germany

In Germany, stripping down to your birthday suit is a popular pastime for people of all ages, shapes and sizes. For the Meet the Germans series, DW's Kate Müser explains where clothes are optional. (09.08.2017)  

Why Germany's nudist culture remains refreshing

From lakes to saunas and parks: Is Germany's nudist culture, known as FKK, dying out or still making waves? It's still strong enough to inspire a change of attitude for Berlin-based expats. (06.06.2018)  

German pools: No running, no pets, no selfies

Many public pools in Germany have long banned taking pictures on their premises. But with the influx of high-quality phone cameras, some are upping the ante, worried about pedophiles and voyeurs. (17.05.2017)  

9 amazing facts about ice cream

Did you know that the Roman emperor Nero loved sorbet made of rose water, that you can eat beer ice cream in Munich, and that the Gelato World Tour is on the lookout for the world's very best ice cream? (10.07.2017)  

Meet the Germans  

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany

Germany's wonderful outdoor swimming facilities offer space to hang out all day during the summer. Here are a few basic facts about what you can expect there. (29.05.2019)  

Related content

A boy jumping into a public pool (picture-alliance/dpa/S.Kahnert)

11 things to know before going to a swimming pool in Germany 29.05.2019

Germany's wonderful outdoor swimming facilities offer space to hang out all day during the summer. Here are a few basic facts about what you can expect there.

Frankreich, Paris: Architektur der Kathedrale Notre Dame

Notre Dame restoration law will preserve monument's design 28.05.2019

The French government has passed a law regulating the restoration of the Paris cathedral. It called for work to be completed swiftly while preserving the building's French-Gothic appearance as it was before the fire.

Buchvorstellung von Stephen Green

What makes Germany and the Germans special? 02.10.2018

British author Stephen Green has written a book about German history that can be seen as a love declaration to the country's culture. He tells DW why his "Dear Germany" serves as a role model for Europe and the world.

Advertisement

Film

Alain Delon, Copyright: Imago/United Archives

Alain Delon receives Cannes honorary Golden Palm prize

The French actor is a European cinema star, famous for unforgettable roles in the 1960s. But his private life also made headlines — and Cannes Film Festival's decision to award him an honorary Palme d'Or sparked protest.  

Books

Judith Kerr (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Artists After the Escape: Judith Kerr — flight as an adventure

Her children's books can be found on bookshelves around the world. In some of them, Judith Kerr told her own childhood tale of fleeing Nazi Germany with her Jewish family. DW presents her story of escape and homecoming.  

Music

Performance von Till Lindemann, er singt Engel mit brennenden Flügeln, Foto: Universal

Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

Powerful, combustible live shows have been the German shock-rockers' trademark for 25 years. They have headlined all the major music festivals, from Moscow to Berlin to Buenos Aires.  

Arts

Fotoausstellung Lenny Kravitz - Drifter

Lenny Kravitz: a selection of his photos on show in Germany

The famous musician is also a photographer. Lenny Kravitz is now showing some of his works at the Leica Gallery in Wetzlar, in an exhibition called "Drifter."  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  