  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Alexei NavalnyIsrael-Hamas warUkraine
PoliticsGlobal issues

What's on the agenda for the Munich Security Conference?

Michaela Küfner
February 16, 2024

Dozens of world leaders are gathering for the Munich Security Conference. The annual forum for debate on the world's most pressing security challenges is marking its 60th edition. But this year, the list of challenges is particularly long.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cTGq
Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

Munich Security Conference Chair Christoph Heusgen speaks out on Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and the future of NATO.

Ukraine 'defends all of' Europe against Russia

Munich Security Conference Chair Christoph Heusgen speaks out on Gaza, Russia’s war on Ukraine and NATO's future.
ConflictsFebruary 13, 202412:33 min