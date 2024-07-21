What's next: An open convention?

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaWhat's next: An open convention?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaLisa Ellis07/21/2024July 21, 2024After increasing pressure, US President Joe Biden has decided to drop out of the presidential race. His party, the Democrats, now have to nominate a new candidate. This could happen during an "open convention," a potentially fierce contest. https://p.dw.com/p/4iW83Advertisement