What's new in this Brexit deal?

The EU and the UK have reached a new deal that’s supposed to ensure Britain leaves the European Union in an orderly way. But how's this deal different from the one negotiated by the previous PM Theresa May's government?
Negotiators from the European Union and the United Kingdom struck a new tentative Brexit deal on Thursday morning, which now needs to be backed by EU member states and by the respective parliaments.
Here are the key details of the revised withdrawal agreement and political declaration:
The rest remains the same
The previously agreed settlement on citizens' rights after Brexit and Britain's divorce bill stay as they were. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told reporters in Brussels that Britain now agrees to pay its financial commitments to the EU, something which has been estimated at around 39 billion pounds (€45 billion, $50 billion).
That also goes for a transition period of 14 months until the end of 2020, which can be extended by one year or two years.
Barnier said he believes the deal can be ratified by the end of October. He called it a "fair and reasonable basis for an orderly withdrawal" by the UK.
Mixed reception
It's, however, unclear if Prime Minister Boris Johnson could muster the necessary backing to get the agreement through Parliament.
Some die-hard Brexiteers in Johnson's Conservative Party who helped bring down Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, have voiced support for the deal.
"It's a really exciting and positive deal," said Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons. "It removes the undemocratic backstop. It is a huge advance for the whole of the United Kingdom. It will ensure that we are one single customs territory."
However, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has urged the British Parliament to reject it. Farage said Thursday the deal is "just not Brexit" and would bind Britain to the EU in too many ways.
The opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has condemned the deal as "even worse" than the settlement reached by May. Johnson's Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party, have also rejected the deal.
sri/rt (Reuters, AP)
