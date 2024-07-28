  1. Skip to content
What's it like to study at University of Cambridge?

Clare Trelawny-Gower in Cambridge, UK
July 28, 2024

The University of Cambridge is one of the most prestigious universities in the world. DW explains how much Cambridge actually costs and what it's really like studying there.

As one of the top universities in the world, the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom attracts students from across the globe. 

How hard is it to get in? How expensive can it be? How do you find a place to live? And what is it like to study there?

Clare Trelawny-Gower, a DW Euromaxx presenter and a University of Cambridge alumna, returns to her old stomping grounds and speaks with students from different parts of the world about campus life.

