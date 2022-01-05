 What′s it like to be part of the German-Turkish community? | Meet the Germans | DW | 27.01.2022

Meet the Germans

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community?

More than 60 years after Turkish "guest workers" started coming to Germany, Rachel Stewart looks at the legacy of that generation and German-Turkish culture today.

Watch video 09:38

Turkish culture can be spotted all over Germany – in fact Rachel was introduced to the Lahmacun or "Turkish pizza" on one of her first trips to Cologne. For this episode of Meet the Germans, she finds out more about the legacy of the "Gastarbeiter" or guest worker generation in Germany and what it's like for people who grew up with both cultures in Germany. 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from language to food to surprising laws. 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram. 

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans. 

 

