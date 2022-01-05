What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community?

Turkish culture can be spotted all over Germany – in fact Rachel was introduced to the Lahmacun or "Turkish pizza" on one of her first trips to Cologne. For this episode of Meet the Germans, she finds out more about the legacy of the "Gastarbeiter" or guest worker generation in Germany and what it's like for people who grew up with both cultures in Germany.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from language to food to surprising laws.

