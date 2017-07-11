What's behind social media's obsession with birth order?

"Have you guys seen the middle one? No?" says a young woman in a TikTok video — she's wearing TikTok's rudimentary "mom costume," a bathrobe and glasses. Impersonating a mother and pretending to address the other siblings, TikToker Khalessa Guevara uses a casual, indifferent tone. "I haven't seen her in a couple days. Do you guys have her number?"

In part of a TikTok video under the hashtag #siblings, Amanda McCants says: "No it's fine! Yell at me for something I did not do so I'll people-please later in life," presumably addressing parents.

And in another post with the title "Youngest child problems," 23-year-old TikToker Sam Perry lip-syncs a dramatic song as the text overhead reads: "Always being compared to my siblings and could never find myself as I was growing up … it's no surprise why I feel the need to be good at everything and set unrealistic, high expectations for myself."

Social media users seem to be fascinated with the idea of how birth order could both affect people's personality and how parents treat their children.

Found on virtually every social media platform are countless videos, graphics and memes talking about the perks and perils of being the eldest, middle or youngest sibling.

On TikTok alone, videos with hashtag #middlechildproblems have received at least 2.2 billion views. Certain accounts have garnered millions of followers by specializing in "sibling comedy," or making fun of how kids are treated differently by their parents based on the order of their birth.

Among viral videos are people who claim to be certified psychologists explaining a simplified version of Adlers' birth order theory — a theory that has not proven to be true.

The theory: The middle child is a social butterfly, peacekeeper and neglected; the firstborn tends to be smarter and perfectionist; and the youngest is open and rebellious

Popular yet invalid

Alfred Adler, an Austrian psychotherapist, first came up with the birth order theory in the early 20th century.

According to the Alder institute in Mainz, Germany, the theory holds that the order in which a child is born shapes that person's development and personality.

A large part of social media content centered around the topic echoes how Adler categorized siblings: Firstborns tend to be responsible, authoritarian and under constant pressure to meet their parents' expectations; the middle one is typically forgotten; and the youngest is confident, fun-loving and wild.

This theory has inspired a pile of popular books since it was first propagated. But over the past decade or so, a spate of studies using large sample sizes and advanced statistical methods have discredited it.

Among these studies is one by Rodica Damian and Brent Roberts, who surveyed about 300,000 Americans. They found that birth order has no effect on personality traits. The results were echoed by other studies with large samples in the United Kingdom, Germany and other countries.

Although birth order can impact your life, such influences vary from a culture to culture or even family to family, Damian told DW, and do not create a visible, universal pattern in people's personalities.

Watch video 03:34 Family feuds in family businesses

Birth order could affect parenting

"Birth order can have an impact on your life if society pushes you in a certain direction based on cultural values, and if parents treat you differently based on such values," said Damian, who teaches social psychology at the university of Houston.

"For example, if culturally the firstborn child gets most of the family's resources, then they tend to become more influential members of their extended family in their adult lives."

While several studies hint that American firstborns tend to be slightly more educated that their siblings, Damian cited research conducted on an Indonesian sample that found the opposite result. "Later-borns in Indonesia tend to be more educated because the older children usually have to help their parents in farming or raising other siblings."

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Traditional or unusual names Do you want your kid to stand out or be one among many? Picking a baby's name is like deciding on a tattoo - except for someone else. While it's an expression of the parents' identity, the child is the one stuck with a bad idea. In any case, it's still not a good idea to criticize someone else's name choice. Ben and Mia are regular favorites; Marie and Elias topped Germany's name list in 2016.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Breastfeeding in public Even though it doesn't work for all moms for a number of reasons, breastfeeding is a widespread practice in Germany. Germans are comfortable with nudity, so breastfeeding in public is generally not a problem. However, the country doesn't have a law explicitly protecting nursing mothers. Shop owners may determine that they don't want to see it in their establishment - and a few controversially do.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Breastfeeding older babies This is another topic no one wants to be judged upon. You might even see mothers still breastfeeding their three-year-old child at the playground - but this is rather an exception. Since parental allowance is paid in Germany for 12 months (and up to 14 months when shared between the two parents), many moms try to stop breastfeeding before going back to work - but there's definitely no rule.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Childcare Speaking of getting back to work, organizing childcare is another stressful topic for new parents. If many are relieved to find any nearby solution, some German parents see the childcare they choose for their child as a crucial academic decision. Sending them to a Waldorf pre-school, for example, makes it easier to later be admitted to a school based on the same alternative educational philosophy.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Vaccinations Some parents openly reject vaccines; they are not obligatory in Germany. OECD data records a 96 percent childhood vaccination rate in the country - but other German studies claim it's lower. Vaccination opponents' beliefs only work as long as enough people follow the planned vaccination program to ensure herd immunity: Berlin faced a measles epidemic in the winter of 2014-2015, with 1,392 cases.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Crying it out A universal phenomenon: Babies wake up many times a night and parents are exhausted. Following what's known as the Ferber method in the US, the book "Jedes Kind kann schlafen lernen" (Every child can learn to sleep) is a bestseller in Germany. It recommends letting babies cry alone in bed until they sleep through the night. It's a lifesaver for some; others describe this method as pure torture.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Attachment parenting Those who are against the sleep training method are likely influenced by attachment parenting, a philosophy promoted by US pediatrician William Sears. This approach recommends, among others, sleeping near the baby, or co-sleeping - another controversial topic. Germany hosted its first Attachment Parenting Congress in 2014, backed by the Federal Minister of Family Affairs.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Disposable or cloth diapers - or diaper-free Diapers are another universal parenting issue. With many easy-to-use models on the market, some parents try out cloth diapers. The extra workload isn't for everyone one though: Many will stick to disposable ones - and they can at least turn to eco-friendly brands. Those practicing the "Windelfrei" (diaper-free) method are still rare, but they automatically win the "most-dedicated parent" contest.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Homemade baby food or store-bought jars You'll recognize the parents who care about this dedication contest (and naturally, about their above-average extraordinary child) by the way they lovingly prepare their baby's food. All organic, of course - and the accessories to serve the royal puree are from fair trade designers. They might judge those who just buy jars - but they'll still admit that they're useful when traveling.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Alternative approaches to education In the 1960s and 1970s, Germans reflected a lot on education and came up with concepts such as "antiautoritäre Erziehung," or anti-authoritarian education, which aims to promote a child's freedom of thought. The influence of this approach is felt in Germany to this day. Beyond various current popular theories, each parent develops their own style - and no one likes to hear it's wrong.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about TV and electronic devices There are amazing apps and TV shows developed for toddlers. Many one-year-olds are better than their grandparents at swiping through a smartphone's pictures. Although there is no consensus among German parents concerning digital media use for small children, most of them feel better when they restrict their child's contact with a screen - while secretly enjoying the break those gadgets provide.

Parenting debates most Germans have a strong opinion about Sugar Another way some Germans measure how "good" a parent they are is by the number of years their child has never been put in contact with sweets - and that in a country where ice cream is an almost-daily ritual for older children in the summer. Incidentally, the second child usually gets to bite into some of that evil candy earlier in life - by then, parents have lost all their great principles. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



In the United States, the firstborn might be slightly overrepresented in higher education, "simply because the family's college money runs out for other kids," she pointed out.

Even if parents treat children differently based on their position in the family — which seems to be what most social media users are complaining about — other factors are more significant in shaping people's personalities, according to Damian.

"The types of friends you make as an adolescent, your peer group, is more important for your personality and development than your parents," she said.

"A firstborn child, for example, might be trained to be responsible but then they hit puberty, get in a group of delinquent friends and start doing risky behaviors."

"Your personality traits are often a result of genetics and a large set of life experiences combined, and birth order does not have any influential impact on it, directly or through parents," she said.

So why the fascination?

Despite evidence to the contrary, the public fascination with birth order has not abated. On the contrary, interest seems to be growing — particularly on social media platforms.

"I constantly get interviews from media sources being super interested birth order theory," Damian said. "Sometimes people even write me and say: 'You are wrong! We have children and we see these differences in their behavior!'"

Don't confuse birth order with age: Older siblings might appear more responsible and cautious compared to younger ones

For Christian Montag, a psychologist who studies social media, the popularity of invalid theories is typical to the medium.

"What we see in a lot of content and also behaviors online is that a lot of people don't want to do analytical thinking because this is effortful," he told DW. "It's rather easier to be reflective about things; to say, I only process what fits into my worldview."

Social media algorithms, many of which are kept secret, create virtual bubbles and echo chambers where people have contact only with content they like and confirm, said Montag.

In other words, when someone feels neglected in their childhood because that person was the middle child, there is a good chance that a constant flux of social media content with the same thrust will eventually turn that feeling into a conviction.

In addition, in today's digital world, kids prefer to talk about their problems online rather than confronting their families in person, Montag added.

Damian believes birth order theory enables us to do something very typical: blame others.

"It is often the easiest to blame things on your parents and your family."

A behavior that is universally human — despite our best intentions.

Watch video 01:33 Is Instagram making you depressed?

Edited by: Sonya Diehn