Tim Jánszky | Florian Neuhof

09/21/2023 September 21, 2023

Poland's government says it will deliver all of the weapons it had previously promised to Ukraine. That's after PM Morawiecki caused confusion when he said in an interview that his country had stopped sending arms. A dispute over the sale of Ukrainian grain in Europe has led to diplomatic tensions with Poland — previously one of Ukraine's strongest supporters in the war against Russia.