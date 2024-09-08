  1. Skip to content
What's behind India's poor Olympic medal record?

Adil Bhat | Ab Rauoof Ganie
August 9, 2024

Despite being the most populous country in the world, India struggles to achieve success at the Olympics. What are the challenges Indian athletes face as they chase their Olympic dreams, and why do they receive so little government support?

DW Adil Bhat
Adil Bhat TV reporter and correspondent with a special focus on politics, conflict and human-interest stories.
