What's at stake for African nations at COP28

Louise Osborne
December 1, 2023

Africa is responsible for less than five percent of global emissions, but African countries are among the worst affected by a warming planet. Somalia is among the countries the African Group of Negotiators is representing the interests of at COP28.

