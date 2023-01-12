What's at stake for African nations at COP28

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesWhat's at stake for African nations at COP28To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesLouise Osborne12/01/2023December 1, 2023Africa is responsible for less than five percent of global emissions, but African countries are among the worst affected by a warming planet. Somalia is among the countries the African Group of Negotiators is representing the interests of at COP28.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZhNBAdvertisement