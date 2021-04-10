 What‘s a typical souvenir in your country? | Lifestyle | DW | 10.04.2021

Lifestyle

What‘s a typical souvenir in your country?

Many people take souvenirs home as a reminder of their travels. In Germany, cuckoo clocks from the Black Forest area are a popular souvenir. What’s a typical souvenir in your country?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Souvenirs mit Buchcover englisch

The Black Forest area in southwestern Germany is one of the most important places in Europe for clockmaking. People come to this region to see and buy the famous cuckoo clocks. Around 9 million visitors come to this tourist region each year.

The town of Triberg is a popular destination. Here, they still make traditional Black Forest cuckoo clocks, and you can also see the world’s largest cuckoo clock. Its clockwork is 4.5 x 4.5 meters in size, and it was made using an entire house. You can even go and explore it inside! Two clockmakers worked on it for 5 years, and it was completed in 1994. A masterpiece of engineering – and a world record!

And now we’d like to know: What’s a typical souvenir in your country? With a bit of luck, you could win the new Euromaxx book “111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss".  

A popular souvenir in my country is: (Enter Text)

The deadline for entries is April 16, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

