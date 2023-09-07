  1. Skip to content
What you need to know about the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf

Chuck Penfold | David Vorholt
September 7, 2023

For the first time, the Invictus Games, featuring servicemen and women who have been wounded in combat, are being hosted by Germany. DW gives you the lowdown on the event founded by Prince Harry nine years ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W43P
Prince Harry playing wheelchair basketball at the 2014 Invictus Games
Prince Harry (second from left) tried his hand at wheelchair basketball during the 2014 Invictus Games Image: i Images/IMAGO

What are the Invictus Games and how did they start?

The Invictus Games are a Paralympic sporting event for soldiers who have suffered physical or psychological wounds while serving their countries in warzones. "Invictus" is the Latin word for undefeated or unconquered.

Initiated by Prince Harry, the inaugural Invictus Games were held in London in 2014, two years after the British capital had hosted the Summer Olympics. Speaking at the launch, Harry, who served as a co-pilot and gunner on an Apache helicopter in Afghanistan, said the aim was to "demonstrate the importance of sport in recovery, support rehabilitation and showcase life beyond disability." He was inspired to launch Invictus while attending the US Warrior Games in 2013, when wounded British forces had been invited to take part for the first time.

Where and when are they being held?

The sixth edition of the Invictus Games are being jointly hosted by the western German city of Düsseldorf and the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces. The motto of this year's Games is "A home for respect," and the organizers are hoping to attract around 100,000 spectators to the week-long event, which runs from September 9th to the 16th.

Who's taking part?

Organizers are expecting around 550 athletes from 21 nations to compete in Düsseldorf. That's about 50 more athletes and three more countries than took part at the last games in The Hague last year. Teams from Israel and Colombia are taking part for the first time, while war-torn Ukraine were to send 24 athletes to Düsseldorf. Ukraine are now a fixture at the Invictus Games, having made their debut in Toronto in 2017.

Ukraine table tennis players in a training match
Ukraine are planning to send 24 athletes to DüsseldorfImage: Mykhaylo Palinchak/ZUMA/IMAGO

Which sports are included?

Competition starts on Day 2 (Sunday, September 10). The sports featured are archery, athletics, indoor rowing, bench press, sitting volleyball, cycling, swimming, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. Making its Invictus debut in Düsseldorf will be table tennis.

Is Invictus solely about the Games?

No. According to the Invictus Games Foundation, they also provide support to wounded and sick military personnel though their digital "We are Invictus" platform and a peer-to-peer network. They aim to support wounded soldiers' recovery though "sports, esports, adventurous challenge, employment, volunteering, speaking opportunities and more." Grants are also available through its "Invictus: Endeavors program.

"I AM" floating structure in a Düsseldorf wateraway
Düsseldorf is the first German city to host the Invictus GamesImage: Horst Schnase/IMAGO

Are there any critics?

Yes.  A group of anti-war activists are planning to demonstrate against the Düsseldorf event – at the same time as Prince Harry and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorious are to attend a ceremony at city hall. While stressing that their demonstration will not be directed against the athletes taking part, the protest organizers accuse the Bundeswehr of using the event as a venue for drumming up new recruits. Invictus organizers deny this. The activists also object to Boeing as a sponsor, as it is one of the world's top arms manufacturers.

Where do they go from here?

Organizers are aiming to expand the Invictus Games again when they return to Canada in 2025. Vancouver and Whistler, hosts of the 2010 Winter Olympics, plan to introduce adaptive winter sports, with alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling to be added to the lineup.

Edited by James Thorogood

David Vorholt
David Vorholt Sports editor, reporter and writer

