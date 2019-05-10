 What would you do on a perfect weekend? | Euromaxx | DW | 05.07.2019

Euromaxx

What would you do on a perfect weekend?

You can experience a lot during a weekend. Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh likes to go on city tours. She regularly travels through Europe and gives tips for a perfect weekend in an exciting metropolis

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Reiseziel Meggin

For "Meggin’s perfect weekend," Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh has just 48 hours to explore her destination and find the best tips for her viewers. That's a quite tight schedule to get to know Europe's cities in depth, but Meggin knuckles down and collects lots of ideas for a perfect two-day program: from cultural highlights to culinary delights and special activities.
We want you to tell us: What would you do on your perfect weekend?
Would you take a short trip to another city like Meggin Leigh? Or would you rather stay at home, do something with your family or pursue your favorite hobby? We are looking forward to your answers. All entries enter our draw for an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch.

On a perfect weekend, I would:

- go away
- do something with the family
- just relax
- pursue a hobby
- do something else

The closing date for entries is 12 July 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Reiseziel Meggin

Which European city should Meggin Leigh visit? 10.05.2019

We wanted to know from you which European city our reporter Meggin Leigh should visit for her series "Meggin's perfect weekend". To find out if you won, click here.

Price draw “Meggin‘s perfect weekend” 02.05.2019

For "Meggin's perfect weekend", Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh explores Europe’s most beautiful cities and brings back her tips for the viewers. Which European city should Meggin Leigh visit?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Postkarte 150 Jahre

Send us a postcard!  07.06.2019

Sadly, the tradition of writing postcards has become almost extinct. But 150 years ago, the postcard was the latest and most modern means of correspondence. What we now call a postcard is actually a picture postcard. 

