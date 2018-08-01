What would you bring along to a deserted island?

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
In our series "Island Dreams", Euromaxx presents popular travel destinations. We wanted to know what you'd insist on taking with you to a deserted island. Find out now if you won our thank-you prize.
Many of you took part and sent us a picture of themselves with their choice island companion. Thank you all! We raffled a wristwatch to the participants.
And the winner is Lanea Lilienthal from Germany. She would definitely take her cat along to a deserted island. Congratulations!
Some areas have become famous worldwide for certain things. Is your town or region renowned for anything in particular? Then tell us about it!
The European Commission has granted 15,000 teenagers free train tickets to explore the continent. Also: how a French duo uses empty beer bottles to make art. And: the gorgeous Greek island of Corfu.
Touring Count Dracula’s spooky castle. Also: How the talented dancer Sven Otten is swinging through the world wide web. And: An oasis in the Arctic Circle - a Norwegian family presents their glass dome.
All over the world, women are taking the film industry by storm. What motivates them? How did they get their break? Five filmmakers - all Berlinale Talents participants - tell us about their struggle for recognition. Arts.21 Special.
On his 100th birthday, people all over the world are celebrating Nelson Mandela's legacy: as South Africa's first black president and a giant of the anti-apartheid struggle. But Mandela was also a family man.
Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle.
Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.
New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version