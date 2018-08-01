 What would you bring along to a deserted island? | Euromaxx | DW | 03.08.2018

Euromaxx

What would you bring along to a deserted island?

In our series "Island Dreams", Euromaxx presents popular travel destinations. We wanted to know what you'd insist on taking with you to a deserted island. Find out now if you won our thank-you prize. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Insel Collage (DW)

Many of you took part and sent us a picture of themselves with their choice island companion. Thank you all! We raffled a wristwatch to the participants.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Gewinner (Lanea Lilienthal)

And the winner is Lanea Lilienthal from Germany. She would definitely take her cat along to a deserted island. Congratulations!

Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion 2 KW 29

