 What would you bring along to a deserted island?

Euromaxx

What would you bring along to a deserted island?

In our series "Island Dreams", Euromaxx is visiting travel gems in the Mediterranean, the North Sea and the Caribbean. For our photo campaign, we'd like to know what you'd insist on taking with you to a deserted island. 

Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion 2 KW 29

From Greece, to Italy, all the way over to the Caribbean - Euromaxx has dedicated this week to showing you islands filled with magic. Of course, these tourist destinations aren't entirely uninhabited. Even so, we want to know what's so important to you that you simply couldn't do without on a deserted island.

Show us a picture of you and your choice island companion! It might be someone close to you, or an object such as your favorite book, or maybe even a pet. We can't wait to see who or what would join you on your island trip! Simply upload the page to our website. As a thank-you, we'll be giving away a Euromaxx wristwatch to one of our lucky contestants.

The deadline is Friday, August 3rd, 2018, at 12 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

