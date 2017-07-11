What would a 'Marshall plan' for Ukraine entail?

Faced with great challenges, politicians commonly advocate for equally substantial remedies. One often reached-for comparison is the US Marshall plan, which helped rebuild Western Europe after World War II. Decision-makers have launched subsequent 'Marshall plans' to support pandemic-stricken economies, protect the environment, and much else. Now, German Prime Minister Olaf Scholz has called for a Marshall plan to rebuild Ukraine. His idea will be discussed at the G7 summit in Elmau, Germany, this weekend.

In a government address, Scholz said his recent visit to Ukraine had reminded him of the widespread destruction that had characterized many German cities after World War II. "Just like war-scarred Europe then, Ukraine today needs a Marshal plan to rebuild," he said. This, he added, was a job for the coming generation.

What was the Marshall plan?

Former US Secretary of State George C. Marshall in 1947 suggested setting up the European Recovery Program (ERP) to help rebuild much of Europe, which had been destroyed in the war. Today, this scheme is commonly known as the Marshall plan.

The Marshall plan was devised to help post-war Europe get back on its feet

It entailed the US providing loans to finance European reconstruction efforts, as well as importing goods, raw materials and food stuffs to Europe. More than $12 billion (approximately $150 billion in today's dollars; €142 billion) were provided to 16 different countries — among them West Germany, Italy, France and Great Britain — between 1948 and 1952. West Germany received roughly $1.5 billion. The cash infusion not only kick-started Europe's economic recovery, but also opened up new markets for the US.

The Marshall plan had a political dimension, too. Not all European countries received US money. While the US was keen to limit Soviet influence in eastern Europe, the Soviet Union barred Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Poland from joining the Marshall plan, fearing US control over the region.

Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair The longer the war the greater the poverty An old woman in her damaged home in Kyiv: The serious consequences of the war are already being felt by the people of Ukraine. According to UN estimates, around 90% of the country's population could be hit by poverty if the invasion lasts 12 months. This could set the country back economically by almost two decades.

Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair Anything but starving to death In Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, the starving population looted a shopping center in the Saltivka district. The situation in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and in Ochtyrka in the northeast and east of the country is precarious. Local populations there have been the victims of constant missile attacks and aerial bombardments.

Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair Offering solace in the rubble In the capital Kyiv, a firefighter consoles a local resident whose apartment building was destroyed in a Russian bombing. She shares this sad fate with many other Ukrainians as Russia contends it is only hitting military targets. Civilian casualties are a daily occurrence, along wih the destruction of residential buildings.

Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair Born in darkness A mother and her newborn baby in the basement of a maternity ward in Kharkiv. Anyone giving birth in Ukraine these days may be doing so in makeshift basements. Numerous hospitals were bombed by the Russian army, including a children's and maternity hospital a week ago in Mariupol, which sent shockwaves around the world.

Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair Corridor of dispair People injured by shelling in Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine lie in the corridor of a hospital. The situation in the port city, which has been besieged for days, is catastrophic. The situation is similar in Izyum in the northeast, which is besieged by the Russian army. The Ukrainian government is looking for ways to deliver food and medicine to the captured cities.

Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair Finally something to eat Residents receive humanitarian aid in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. The eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk remain areas of heavy fighting. Daily reports from both the separatists and the Russian Defense Ministry indicate that they have captured more territory.

Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair Silent mourning Family members in mourning at the funeral of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in the western city of Lviv – where there have also been numerous civilian casualties. According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the number of documented civilian deaths since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 stands at 726, including 42 children and young people.

Ukraine: Scenes of destruction and despair Everything destroyed. What now? It looks hopeless: An employee begins clearing the rubble from his damaged store aftea Russian shelling hit Kyiv. When will the store be able to reopen? When will everyday life return? This is anyone's guess. Author: Ines Eisele



In Germany and the rest of Europe, the Marshall plan is largely remembered as a successful program that helped rebuild the continent. It sparked economic recovery but also helped democratic structures entrench themselves in Europe. That is why, after various wars and crises in the world, many have pointed to the Marshall plan as a good example for post-war reconstruction.

A Marshall plan for Ukraine?

Prime Minister Scholz expects the war in Ukraine will not end anytime soon. He said just like the original Marshall plan was geared towards long-term reconstruction, so too must the West expect that rebuilding Ukraine will take time.

"We will need many more billions of euro and dollar for reconstruction purposes — for years to come," Scholz told German parliament. He added that he wants to see Ukraine continue receiving broad European support in financial, economic, humanitarian and political terms, as well as "arms deliveries."

Werner Hoyer, who heads the European Investment Bank, expects billions in financial aid for Ukraine. He said there is a need for a program targeting "a global audience, rather just EU tax-payers."

The EU has suggested reconstruction efforts should be coordinated by Ukraine in conjunction with EU, G7 and G20 states, as well as international financial institutions and organizations.

Watch video 03:44 Germany doesn't shirk its security responsibilities: Scholz

This article was originally written in German.