South Africa to pull out of the UN Refugee Convention?

South Africa wants tougher laws to stop the influx of refugees and asylum seekers. One proposal is a withdrawal from the international convention on refugees. In the runup to a general election, the government is under pressure to calm rising xenophobia and the record unemployment in a weak economy that appears to fuel the trend.
