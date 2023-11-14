  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

What will happen to Gaza after the Israel-Hamas conflict?

Ralph Martin
November 14, 2023

Gaza is fully embroiled in the latest Israel-Hamas conflict. What the future holds for the Palestinian territory once the fighting stops is uncertain. DW looks at three scenarios experts have discussed.

