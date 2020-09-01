 What we really know about Stonehenge | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 01.09.2020

Culture

What we really know about Stonehenge

The origins of Stonehenge seem to finally be uncovered. But even with the knowledge of where the giant boulders actually came from, the prehistoric site continues to hide further secrets.

  • Aerial view of Stonehenge (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/Historic England Archive/James O. Davies )

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    The mystery of Stonehenge

    This place radiates a magical energy to many. It is still unclear why people erected the structure some 4,500 years ago: Was it a temple, a coronation site or an observatory for the sun? Stonehenge continues to cast its spell, with tens of thousands of visitors making the pilgrimage to the site every year, especially for the winter solstice.

  • Stone monument known as the Ring of Brodgar (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Mahaux-AGF)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    The Ring of Brodgar, Scotland

    About 500 years before Stonehenge was even erected, people built the Ring of Brodgar on the Orkney Islands, around 3200 B.C. The site features a huge stone circle that is 104 meters in diameter. Today, 27 of the original 60 boulders are still standing. Did these ancient builders later export their knowledge to Stonehenge? And was this ring also used as an astrological facility? No one knows.

  • Standing Stones of Stenness (picture-alliance/Robert B. Fishman ecomedia)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Standing Stones of Stenness, Scotland

    These megaliths were also placed on one of the Orkney Islands around 3100 B.C. Archaeologist Nick Card believes that this was "an important site" some 5,000 years ago. He and his team have been excavating sites on the islands for years, and have now reconstructed 20 houses that once stood there. Card believes that people did not live here permanently, but came to hold festivities together.

  • Series of stones known as the Carnac megalithic site (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Destoc)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    The Carnac stones, France

    The Carnac stones are 7,000 years old and continue to fascinate people today. About 3,000 standing stones ranging from 0.5 to four meters in height have survived for centuries. It is said that even Caesar's legionaries were amazed by the structure that stretches out for four kilometers. Did they serve as a place of assembly? Or was this a place of pilgrimage? That remains a secret.

  • Megalithic monument of Ales Stenar (picture-alliance/dap/M. Fludra)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Ales Stenar, Sweden

    This complex near Kaseberga is often called "Sweden's Stonehenge." However, this constellation of stones is not actually a circle: 59 stone blocks are aligned here in the shape of a ship hull that is 67 meters long and 19 meters wide. Archaeologists assume that Ales Stenar served as an ancient burial place some 1,400 years ago. The site attracts about 700,000 visitors every year.

  • Three upright boulders, megalithic site of Bohuslän (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Rentsch)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Bohuslän, Sweden

    Near the Swedish village of Bohuslän, there are another 100 or so stone circles and graves that were first laid out during the Iron Age. From this burial ground, you get a broad view over the nearby North Sea. Researchers believe that the site was still in use as recently as the Middle Ages, as a meeting place.

  • Megalithic site of Katun Valley: Stones erected in a mountainous landscape (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Strigl)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Katun Valley, Russia

    These stone relics of an earlier culture were uncovered in the remote Katun Valley of Russia's Altai Mountains. Some of the rocks feature prehistoric engravings. Scientists suspect that this was a sacred place of worship, which — similarly to Stonehenge — was probably also used for astronomical purposes.

  • Boitin stone circle (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Roetting)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Boitin stone circle, Germany

    There are four stone circles in the middle of the forest near the German village of Boitin. According to a legend, a wedding took place here once upon a time. The party went a little out of hand, with the wedding guests treating their food without respect, throwing bread and sausages around in their merriment. The gods then turned them into rocks.

  • Megalith Route Altmark (picture-alliance/dpa/K-D. Gabbert)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Megalith Route Altmark, Germany

    These six preserved megalithic tombs near Lüdelsen in Saxony-Anhalt date back to the Neolithic period. Together with about 50 other preserved megalithic tombs in the region, there are plans to build a 40 kilometer-long "Megalith Route Altmark" to attract tourists.

  • Moai statues on Easter Island (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Protze-McPhoto)

    From Stonehenge to Carnac: 10 megalithic sites

    Easter Island, Chile

    Residents of Chile's Easter Island, which is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, call these statues Moai — which translates as "stone figure." Researchers date the 900 monuments back to between the years 1250 and 1500, and many assume that they represented chiefs or ancestors, who were believed to act as a link between this world and the next.

    Author: Suzanne Cords


A miracle of Stone Age engineering built during the pyramids era, Stonehenge has braved the forces of nature for thousands of years. The 80 megaliths rising up to seven meters (23 feet) in height, weigh over 20 tons each.

But why exactly did people in ancient times decide to place these gigantic boulders in the middle of nowhere in the UK? 

There are many theories on the site's origins, with the most common one saying that Stonehenge served as an observatory where the rays of the rising sun shine directly through the core of the complex at equinox. Others say it served as a burial site where pagan rituals were performed.

London archaeologist Mike Parker Pearson believes that up to 10% of the population of what today is the island of Great Britain used to congregate there as a place of worship. That theory is based on the fact that 80,000 animal bones have been found in the vicinity. Was this intended to be served as food to visitors — or as a sacrifice to the gods?

A man dressed as the Archdruid, performing a ritual at Stonehenge where people gather to celebrate the dawn of the longest day in the UK (picture-alliance/empics/B. Birchall)

The belief that druids erected Stonehenge is false, as the religion did not yet exist during the Stone Age

Hard labor, Stone Age style

The construction of Stonehenge began around the year 3100 B.C. The remains of the stone structure that still can be seen today are only a small fraction of the original site. Stonehenge has changed repeatedly over the centuries; scientific excavations have shown that within a radius of several square kilometers, there were other facilities associated with the ancient structure.

Read more: Archaeologists discover giant Neolithic circle of shafts near Stonehenge

The only thing that is certain is that this was a place of great importance. There simply is no other way to explain the enormous effort that went into building the circular structure. The transportation of the stones and the laborious erection of the huge rocks alone posed an enormous challenge for the time.

The origins of Stonehenge

Earlier studies have shown that the smaller basalt stones originated from quarries located about 200 kilometers (124 miles) away in what is now Wales. According to a recent study, the large boulders are believed to have come from the nearby hills known as the "West Woods," which are located some 25 kilometers north of Stonehenge. 

David Nash and his team from the University of Brighton recently provided the scientific proof needed to support that theory, taking a unique detour into the more recent history of the site. Since they weren't allowed to just scrape off stone samples for analysis from this UNESCO World Heritage Site, they had to explore another way to dig into the past.

They discovered that cracks had been reported in three overturned megaliths during a restoration attempt in 1958. In order to stabilize those stones with metal bands, the restorers had been forced to drill holes through them. The cores that the drill had pushed out went missing for decades — until an employee of the drilling company accidentally found them again in 2018. 

The research team around Nash could thus finally prove the origin of the boulders by analyzing those drill cores.

Stonehenge (picture-alliance/A. Gusev)

How did people manage to transport the massive boulders?

Tons of logistics 

However, just like many of his colleagues, Nash can only guess how the rocks were actually transported to their destination. "Perhaps they could have moved tree trunks as rolls under the rocks," Nash speculates. Others say that they were perhaps pulled on sleds. The answer remains unknown.

Today, Stonehenge still attracts more people than any other prehistoric monument. About 1.7 million visitors come to visit the Stone Age site each year. Until 1986, before Stonehenge was officially declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, visitors were actually allowed to climb on top of the rocks from a bygone era. 

Some people even cut off pieces of stone, taking them home as souvenirs. But today, Stonehenge is off-limits to visitors, and can only be appreciated from behind a barrier. It is only at winter and summer solstice that people are allowed to get a little closer. Besides partygoers and tourists, thousands of followers of pagan and druid groups come here, greeting the sunrise together twice a year with flutes and drums. 

A Stonehenge gathering with a person wearing a unicorn's mask and a woman with a crown of leaves in her hair (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Birchall)

Things can go a little wild at Stonehenge during summer and winter solstice

The perfect gift?

The contemporary history of Stonehenge is almost just as interesting as its mysterious past: For centuries, the site was privately owned. When the last owner died during World War I without leaving any heir, the property was auctioned off — along with its iconic stone circles. 

A man named Cecil Chubb, who had actually only wanted to buy chairs at the auction, decided to purchase the prehistoric cult site for 6,600 pounds at the time, and to gift it to his wife. However, it is reported that she was not exactly amused with the present and would apparently have preferred furniture. 

Chubb thus ended up donating the land to the British government in 1918, which earned him the title of "First Baronet of Stonehenge." This turns out to be a happy ending for all indeed, as an American investor had also wanted to buy the monument — and ship it abroad. The entire world nearly lost an impressive piece of its cultural heritage.

Stonehenge (picture-alliance/Newscom/Espa-Images/M. Gunn)

Despite some of its mysteries being lifted, Stonehenge continues to attract visitors

Translation: Sertan Sanderson

