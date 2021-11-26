 What we know about the new corona variant from Africa | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 26.11.2021

What we know about the new corona variant from Africa

Where has B.1.1.529 appeared? What makes the variant so dangerous? How might it have originated? How to contain it? Here are some answers.

People wearing masks on an escalator at a shopping mall, in Johannesburg, South Africa,

Variant B.1.1.529 is currently spreading in South Africa

Where has the new variant been detected?

The new variant B.1.1.529 was first discovered on November 11, 2021, in Botswana.  That's just north of South Africa. Since then, B.1.1.529 has also been found in South Africa. It's mainly been diagnosed in Gauteng, Johannesburg and Pretoria, where the incidence rates are currently about 1,200.

Scientists estimate that up to 90% of all new cases of coronavirus in Gauteng may be linked to B.1.1.529. They suggest that the new variant may have spread to eight other provinces in South Africa as well. 

Watch video 01:44

South Africa: Scientists warn of new COVID-19 variant

So far,elsewhere in the world,  there have been two confirmed cases of the new variant. One traveler, who had been in South Africa, was diagnosed with B.1.1.529 in Hong Kong.

And there is one case of B.1.1.529 in Israel. Two other people there are waiting for their diagnoses to be confirmed. The one person who has been confirmed as having B.1.1.529 had just returned to Israel from Malawi. All three people were vaccinated.

How dangerous is the new variant?

Researchers are concerned about the new variant because they say it shows an "extremely" high number of mutations of the coronavirus. They have found 32 mutations in the Spike protein. By comparison, the Delta variant, which is considered highly infectious, shows eight mutations. 

Watch video 03:49

Several governments ban travel from southern Africa: DW's Marina Strauss and Adrian Kriesch

While the number of mutations in the Spike protein is not an exact indication of how dangerous a new variant is, it does suggest that the human immune system may find it harder to fight the new variant. There are indications that B.1.1.529 can escape an immune response, leaving us at a greater risk.

Infections with the new variant are not necessarily more severe than infections with previous variants. But there are signs that the new variant spreads faster and that that may now put national health systems under a greater strain, faster.

What is the WHO's response?

Right now, there is simply not enough solid, epidemiological data to say how infectious the new variant is. On Friday, South Africa called for an emergency meeting of the World Health Organization to discuss the new variant.

The WHO will decide whether to classify B.1.1.529  as a Variant of Interest or a more serious Variant of Concern. It will also probably give the new variant a name based on the Greek alphabet, as it has with other variants, such as the Delta variant.

How did the new variant develop?

One theory is that the new variant emerged with all its mutations in one big burst.

Professor Francois Balloux, Chair in Computational Biology Systems at University College London, has been quoted as suggesting it's possible that the virus mutated during a chronic infection of a person whose immune system was already weakened by an untreated HIV/Aids infection.

But that is speculation at this stage.

Is there any connection with the Beta variant?

Across the continent, South Africa has been hardest hit by the coronavirus. The country has had three million COVID cases and about 90,000 people have either died with or because of the virus.

Watch video 03:46

What's known so far about the B.1.1.529 variant? Virologist Wolfgang Preiser speaks to DW

The high number of COVID deaths in South Africa has been attributed to the Beta variant, C.1.2. The WHO classified C.1.2. as a Variant of Concern because it was highly infectious and vaccines were less effective against it.

But over the course of time, the Delta variant, which is even more aggressive than the Beta variant, has largely superceded Beta in South Africa, as it has elsewhere in the world.

Can we stop the new variant?

Viruses and their variants do not respect national borders. But it is possible to slow the spread of the new variant. As the cases in Hong Kong and Israel have be traced back to southern Africa, many countries are stopping flights to and from that part of the

continent. That is true for a number of European countries, some in Asia, and it's thought that others will follow soon.

Travel restrictions may help slow the spread of the variant. But since those first cases in Botswana were detected back in mid-November, and flights are only stopping now, it's conceivable that B.1.1.529 has already been transported to other parts of the world.

This article was translated from German by Zulfikar Abbany, Editor: Fabian Schmidt

  • A child's drawing of the coronavirus, with an evil frown and wearing a crown

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    Virus with a crown

    May we present: The coronavirus! This is how 10-year-old Andrej from Russia views SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and is behind the pandemic that's had the world in its grip for almost two years now. The name for this virus family is derived from the Latin "corona" for crown. It was first used in 1968 and refers to the spike proteins on the virus' surface.

  • Enlarged 3D image of the SARS-Cov-2 virus

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    The real deal

    And this is what the novel coronavirus actually looks like. Each SARS-CoV-2 particle is about 80 nanometers in diameter. Each particle contains a ball of RNA, the virus’s genetic code. That is protected by spike protein, the protusions that gave the virus its name. SARS-CoV-2 is a member of the coronavirus family, which includes the viruses responsible for SARS and MERS. More on that later.

  • Electron microscope image of Sars-CoV-2 virus

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    An airborne virus

    SARS-CoV-2 particles are transferred through droplets and aerosols that a person emits when they breathe, cough or talk. That's why face masks have become ubiquitous during the pandemic: Health authorities recommend citizens wear them to stop the spread of the virus. It can also be transmitted via contaminated surfaces.

  • Electron microscope image of a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    Entering human cells

    SARS-CoV-2 uses its spike proteins to bind with a protein on the surface of cells. That sets off chemical changes, which allow the virus’s RNA to enter the cell (green in this image). The virus then forces the cell to make copies of its RNA. A single cell can produce tens of thousands of new virus particles (purple in this image) like this, which then infect other healthy cells.

  • Cells infected with SARS-Cov-2 in an electron microscope image

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    New to humans

    Another electron microscope image of a cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 particles (red). The virus behind our current pandemic isn't too different from viruses like the ones causing the flu or common cold. But before 2019, human immune systems hadn't seen this particular strain before, which is why no one had built up immunity.

  • Microscopic image of SARS-CoV

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    SARS-CoV: The first coronavirus outbreak of the 21st century

    The first time this century that humanity came in contact with a coronavirus was in China in 2002. In March 2003, the WHO issued a global alert warning of atypical pneumonia spreading quickly. SARS, or severe accute respiratory syndrome, spread to roughly 30 countries, but not all of these recorded deaths. The WHO declared the epidemic contained in July 2003.

  • Electron microscope image of MERS virus particles

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    MERS-CoV, another coronavirus family member

    In 2012, researchers discovered MERS-CoV, a novel coronavirus, after genome sequencing of samples from people who had fallen ill with a new flu-like illness. This illness came to be known as MERS, or Middle East respiratory syndrome, after where the first outbreak occurred. It is less infectious than COVID-19. Transmission usually occurs among family members or in healthcare settings.

  • Electron microscope image of a T-cell attacked by HIV

    COVID: SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses in pictures

    HIV: The other pandemic

    The HI-virus (here in yellow), attacks the immune system, for examples T-cells (here in blue). Like SARS-CoV-2, it's an RNA-based virus. If left untreated, it'll weaken the immune system until it can't fight infections anymore. HIV is transmitted through bodily fluids like semen or blood. There's no vaccine, but there's medication that brings down the viral load and stops AIDS from breaking out.

    Author: Carla Bleiker