What we know about the Magdeburg attack suspect

Four people were killed and scores more injured when a car plowed into revelers at a Christmas market in Germany. A man taken into custody at the scene is reportedly a critic of Islam and AfD supporter.

As Germany remains in shock following Friday deadly car-ramming attack in Magdeburg, questions are being raised about the suspect and the motive.

Police said four people were killed and dozens more were seriously injured when a man drove his vehicle at revelers at a Christmas market in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Friday evening.

Local media described how the vehicle had been driven more than 400 meters (about 435 yards) across the market area, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Anti-Islam Saudi activist detained

A 50-year-old Saudi national was taken into police custody near the scene shortly after the attack.

The suspect has been in Germany for 18 years, has permanent residency and practices medicine, officials said.

Several German media outlets identified the man and reported that he was a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy and was practicing in Bernburg, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Magdeburg.

Describing himself as a former Muslim, the alleged perpetrator shared dozens of tweets and retweets daily focusing on anti-Islam themes.

He often criticized the religion and congratulated Muslims who left the faith.

He also accused German authorities of failing to do enough to combat what he said was the "Islamism of Europe."

Far-right AfD supporter?

He has also voiced support for the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Der Spiegel magazine reported.

Recently, he repeatedly claimed on social media that German authorities had been targeting Saudi asylum-seekers and sought "to destroy our anti-Islam activism."

A Saudi source told Reuters news agency that Saudi Arabia had warned German authorities about the attacker after he posted extremist views on his personal X account that threatened peace and security.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due to travel to Magdeburg on Saturday to pay his respects to victims. A memorial service is to take place in the city cathedral in the evening.

Friday's attack was not the first on a Christmas market in Germany. In December 2016, Tunisian Anis Amri drove a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 13 people.

After the attack, German cities erected strong barriers at Christmas and other outdoor events to protect against similar incidents.

mm/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)