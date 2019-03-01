What was the most disgusting food you have ever tried?

What we find disgusting depends on many things: our own culture, our eating habits.

Euromaxx shows you a selection of foods that in some countries are regarded as specialities, but in others as being totally disgusting. 26 of the 82 exhibits in the "Disgusting Food Museum" in Malmö come from Europe. Visitors can not only marvel at the exhibits but also challenge their palates. Hundred year old eggs, dried insects, extremely smelly cheeses, salty liquorice - there is something for every taste (or not). EUROMAXX was there and talked to the museum director Andreas Ahrens. He and the founder Samuel West would like visitors to be open to strange eating habits.



