 What was the most disgusting food you have ever tried? | Euromaxx | DW | 07.03.2019

Euromaxx

Sheep's cheese with maggots or fermented shark - you can find more than 80 specialities from all over the world at the "Disgusting Food Museum" in Malmö, Sweden. Tell us which food you found particularly disgusting.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Degusting Food

What we find disgusting depends on many things: our own culture, our eating habits. 
Euromaxx shows you a selection of foods that in some countries are regarded as specialities, but in others as being totally disgusting. 26 of the 82 exhibits in the "Disgusting Food Museum" in Malmö come from Europe. Visitors can not only marvel at the exhibits but also challenge their palates. Hundred year old eggs, dried insects, extremely smelly cheeses, salty liquorice - there is something for every taste (or not). EUROMAXX was there and talked to the museum director Andreas Ahrens. He and the founder Samuel West would like visitors to be open to strange eating habits.

Have you ever dared to try really disgusting food? We are looking forward to your answers. As a thank-you, we are giving away a wristwatch in the exclusive EUROMAXX design.


That was the most disgusting thing I have ever tasted...

 

The closing date for entries is 15 March 2019, 12 noon UTC. There is no legal recourse. Good luck!

Check out the conditions of participation right here.

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

