  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
PoliticsAfrica

What was the Berlin Conference and how did it affect Africa?

George Okachi
November 14, 2024

November 15 holds profound historical significance. On that day in 1884, European imperialists gathered in Berlin to start dividing Africa among them. What impact has one of history's biggest land grabs had on the African continent?

https://p.dw.com/p/4mvjV
Skip next section More on Politics from Africa

More on Politics from Africa

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way to a press conference

EU chief names new top team, with first defense commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen has revealed her nominees for new commissioners to lead the bloc for the next five years.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202402:45 min
Show more