What was the Berlin Conference and how did it affect Africa?

PoliticsAfricaWhat was the Berlin Conference and how did it affect Africa?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsAfricaGeorge Okachi11/14/2024November 14, 2024November 15 holds profound historical significance. On that day in 1884, European imperialists gathered in Berlin to start dividing Africa among them. What impact has one of history's biggest land grabs had on the African continent?https://p.dw.com/p/4mvjVAdvertisement