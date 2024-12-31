What to look forward to in the world of sports in 2025
While there will be no Olympic Games, Men's Euros or Men's World Cup in 2025, the calendar still provides a weath of sporting events bound to raise the pulses for sports fans the world over.
Australian Open, January 12-26
On the women's side, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka (pictured) will be aiming to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three straight Australian Open titles. For the men, Novak Djokovic will be going for his 11th, and for a record of 25 Grand Slam singles titles. The Grand Slam season continues with the French Open and Wimbledon, before wrapping up in the late summer with the US Open.
Men's World Handball Championship: January-February, Women's World Handball Championship: November-December
The men's World Handball Championship is to be hosted by Croatia, Denmark and Norway in January and February, marking the first time the tournament will be held in three countries. Denmark have won the last 3 titles. France are the defending champions going into the women's tournament, to be jointly hosted by Germany and the Netherlands in November and December.
Super Bowl LIX, February 9
The NFC and AFC champions face each other in the 59th edition of the battle for NFL supremacy at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Patrick Mahomes’ (photo) Kansas City Chiefs have won it the past two seasons; could a threepeat be in the cards? For those who have little interest in the actual game, Rapper Kendrick Lamar is to headline the halftime show, two years after his last appearance.
4 Nations Face-Off February 12-20,
This will be the first NHL-organized international ice hockey tournament since the quirky 2016 World Cup of Hockey, which included a Team North America and a Team Europe. The 4 Nations Face-Off is a best-on-best tournament featuring just four teams: Canada, USA, Finland and Sweden. It replaces the usual NHL All-Star Weekend and will be played in Boston and Montreal.
Formula 1: March 14-December 7
The 2025 Formula 1 season is to feature no major changes to the 24-race calendar, but there is one earth-shaking change in the cockpit: Seven-time drivers' champion Lewis Hamilton (photo, second from right) announced prior to the 2024 season that he would leave Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025. Will the Englishman bring the Italians similar success to that he enjoyed with the German manufacturer?
FIFA Club World Cup: June 15 – July 13
With all the talk of the football calendar already being overcrowded, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino's plans for an expanded Club World Cup in the USA (from 7 to 32 teams!) have been met with anything but universal love. It kicks off on June 15 with Inter Miami facing Al Ahly of Egypt. The final is to be played on July 13 at the MetLife Stadium (capacity 82,500) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
EuroBasket Women: June 18-29, EuroBasket Men: August 27-September 14
Both the women's and the men's tournaments will be hosted by four nations; Czechia, Germany, Greece and Italy for the women, Cyprus, Finland, Poland and Latvia for the men. Belgium will be looking to defend their title on the women's side, while Spain's men do the same. Men's World Champions Germany will be out to improve on their third-place finish in 2022.
Women's Euro 2025: July 2-27
The women's Euro takes place just three years after the COVID-19-delayed previous tournament, which was won by hosts England in 2022, who edged Germany 2-1 in the final at Wembley. Germany are set to travel next door to Switzerland with a team that has gone through a lot of changes. Captain Alexandra Popp hung up her boots in 2024, just as new coach in Christian Wuck took the reins.
World University Summer Games: July 16-27
While there are several strictly parasports events to look forward to, the World University Summer Games are doing something different in 2025, having added 3x3 wheelchair basketball to the program. Eight men's and eight women's teams are to compete for medals in wheelchair basketball in the Jahrhunderthalle in Bochum.
Women's Rugby World Cup: August 22-September 27
The 10th edition of the Women's Rugby World Cup will be the first to feature 16 teams, up from the 12 that competed in the previous World Cup in New Zealand. Hosts England kick off the tournament against the United States at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on August 22. The final is to be played at the "Home of Rugby," Twickenham, on September 27.
Women's Cricket World Cup: September-October
The Women's Cricket World Cup will be the 13th edition of the one-day-international tournament (50 overs). India have been chosen to host the event for the fourth time. A hybrid model was adopted in December 2024 for all India vs Pakistan matches which would be played in tournaments hosted in either country. An alternative venue will be sought for their game if Pakistan reach the tournament.
World Athletics Championships: September 13-21
The 20th edition of the World Athletics Championships will mark the second time that Tokyo will host the event after 1991. They are to be held at the National Stadium, which was rebuilt to host the track-and-field events at the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2021. Organizers expect more than 2,000 athletes from some 200 countries to compete in the 49 events at these Championships.