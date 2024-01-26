  1. Skip to content
What to do about Germany's far-right AfD party?

Hans Brandt
January 26, 2024

After weeks of protests across Germany against the far-right Alternative for Germany, a debate is raging about what can be done against the party. There's talk of banning it, or of cutting off its funding. But how realistic are these options?

