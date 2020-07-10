What street food is typical in your region?

Sausages or hamburgers are some of the most popular snacks when you’re on the go. But lately, street food has been subject to more and more creative experiments. In Copenhagen, in addition to the normal fast-food places that serve the beloved Danish hot-dogs, there is a growing number of food stands specializing in more unique dishes. The traditional Danish open=faced sandwiches, the Smørrebrød, are prepared to such mouth-watering perfection by top chef Magnus Petterson, that the 2020 Michelin Guide awarded his restaurant the "Bib Gourmand" quality seal of approval. The Bib Gourmand goes to restaurants that offer high quality dishes for a reasonable price.



Now we want to hear from you: What kind of street food can we get in your city? Is it ramen, a kebab or maybe curry – or something entirely different? We can’t wait to hear your response. With a little luck, you might win an exclusive Euromaxx wrist watch.



In my area we have this street food: ....

Entry deadline is July 17, 2020, 12 PM UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!