What should be done with controversial monuments?

The fall of a monument is a historical act. There is something irreversible about it. It stands for a victory against the old order, the dawn of a new era. It's no wonder, then, that in the wake of the current anti-racism protests, slave owners and colonial masters of the past are being swept off their pedestals. Their glorified legacy, which has survived to this day in the form of racism, is finally being reevaluated.

This hit slave trader Edward Colston, whose statue was toppled by activists in Bristol, England, who sent it into the harbor basin. In Boston, demonstrators beheaded the sculpture of the Italian navigator Christopher Columbus, whose voyages to the Americas paved the way to the colonization, exploitation and extermination of Native American peoples. The Belgian King Leopold II, who established a brutal colonial regime in the Congo, will probably disappear from public view for good. His statues, like many others, have now been removed by authorities as a precaution.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Edward Colston: slave trader and philanthropist Controversy over the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol was rife for years. On June 7, demonstrators removed the bronze from its pedestal and tossed it into the water. While Colston was working for the Royal African Society, an estimated 84,000 Africans were transported for enslavement; 19,000 of them died along the way. But he went down in history as a benefactor for his donations to charities.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Robert Baden-Powell: initiator of the Boy Scouts Activists accuse Robert Baden-Powell, the man who initiated the Boy Scout movement, of racism, homophobia and admiration for Adolf Hitler. His statue stood on Brownsea Island in southern England. Amid the current wave of monuments being toppled by protesters, local authorities have now removed Baden-Powell's statue as a precaution.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Leopold II: Belgian colonial-era monarch Belgium has quite a few statues of King Leopold II. The monarch ruled the country from 1865 to 1909 and established a brutal colonial regime in Congo that is in fact considered one of the most violent in history. Protesters smeared several statues of Leopold II with paint. Authorities removed the above statue from its pedestal in the Antwerp suburb of Ekeren and sent it to a museum depot.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Christopher Columbus: revered and scorned In the US, too, disputes have flared over monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures. Among others, protesters have targeted Christopher Columbus. A statue in Boston was beheaded (photo). North American indigenous groups reject the worship of Columbus because his expeditions enabled the colonization of the continent and the genocide of its autochthonous population in the first place.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Columbus in Latin America: a different point of view Some people see Columbus as one of the most important figures in world history, but for many people in Latin America the explorer's name stands for the beginning of a painful era. From the perspective of the indigenous population, Spanish colonialism is a dark chapter in their history. In Latin America, too, statues of Columbus have been destroyed or damaged in the past.

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Jefferson Davis: Civil War president Jefferson Davis was President of the Confederate States of America, one of the leaders in the country's mid 19th-century Civil War. Protesters toppled and spray-painted the Confederate president's statue in Richmond, Virginia. House speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the removal of Confederate statues from the US Capitol because they were monuments to men "who advocated cruelty and barbarism."

Toppled monuments: A selection of controversial figures Robert E. Lee: a divisive figure Another Confederate statue in Richmond, this one a monument to General Robert E. Lee, is to be removed in the next few days. Governor Ralph Northam has given orders to take down the monument. Many African Americans regards the statues of Confederate politicians and soldiers as symbols of oppression and slavery. Author: Rayna Breuer (db)



The Black Lives Matter movement has brought an old debate back into the public spotlight. For years, there has been controversy, especially in Europe and the United States, about how to deal with the former "heroes." Many of them had a deeply racist worldview; they oppressed, enslaved and killed people. But does that mean that their depictions should all be toppled and sent into the water like Edward Colston's?

"As a historian, I have an interest in keeping monuments as historical sources," Jürgen Zimmerer, professor of global history with a focus on Africa at the University of Hamburg, told DW. However, one must clearly "de-heroize" them and classify them historically.

How Eastern Europe deals with its 'heroes' of the past

Statue parks, such as those created by some Eastern European countries after the end of communism, could provide a resting place for disgraced monuments. One of the most prominent examples of this is the Memento Park in Budapest. Located outside the city center, it houses several dozen statues, busts and other works of art that once shaped the Hungarian capital. Similar examples can be found in Moscow, Sofia and Grutas in Lithuania.

"Many people were traumatized by this period and could no longer stand the flood of communist monuments in the cityscape," art historian Arnold Bartetzky from the Leibniz Institute for the History and Culture of Eastern Europe (GWZO) in Leipzig told DW.

Many monuments were therefore destroyed following the fall of the Iron Curtain. Establishing parks to preserve monuments, such as the one in Budapest, was therefore an important measure: "At least some of the statues did not end up in the trash, but in a protected environment," says Bartetzky. And since the park is on the outskirts of the city, those who do not want to be confronted with their own past can easily avoid it. In fact, the Memento Park is primarily a tourist attraction.

Banished to the outskirts of town: The Lenin statue at the entrance to Budapest's Memento Park

Historians call for a debate on public spaces

For historians like Jürgen Zimmerer and Arnold Bartetzky, such statue parks are, however, only the "second best solution." They would prefer to see the monuments left in their original location, all while determining ways to draw attention to them and explain their historical context.

Zimmerer suggests, for example, that statues could be turned upside down, laid down or half-dug into the ground. "This would challenge our viewing habits," he says. "And it would force us to take a critical look at the monument and our history."

Arnold Bartetzky also demands a public confrontation with our history: "Liberal societies should be able to endure that not everything that is in public spaces corresponds to our current world view. That is exactly what distinguishes us from dictatorships and autocratic regimes," says the art historian.

In some Eastern European countries, separate parks were created to deal with unpopular monuments

How far back in history should we look?

It would, however, be an overwhelming task for historians to label and contextualize everything that does not conform to present-day norms. After all, democracy and human rights are relatively recent achievements. So how far back in history should we be looking? "Basically, we have to determine which persons and actions we still regard as contributing to forming our society's identity today," says Jürgen Zimmerer. "Here, a critical reassessment is essential."

Bartetzky is also against blindly attacking everything that no longer represents today's values and destroying controversial monuments: "If we continue like this, we will lose a large part of our cultural heritage."