A pyramid of sorts in the protest camp "Wüste" (or 'Desert' as seen in the image) became the symbol of the "Lobau-bleibt!" ('Lobau stays!') movement. The Lobau, a floodplain area near the city of Vienna that has been designated as worthy of protection, has long been threatened by the plans of Austria's transport policy. A tunnel is to be built here as part of the Vienna bypass highway.