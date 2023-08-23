What Niger can learn from Zimbabwe's 2017 coup

The profound disillusionment gripping Zimbabweans since the 2017 coup has left them questioning their fight for democracy. Experts say military juntas in West Africa may face the same challenge if they don't change.

As Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday, August 23, many in the country believe the ruling ZANU PF and the military duped them into backing the 2017 coup that ousted longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Critics argue the new government that took power after the coup, however, has done little to improve the living conditions of Zimbabweans.

"I was hoping for a change of government because Zimbabwe had suffered from economic difficulties for a long time. But that did not happen, so I feel I wasted my time," one resident of Harare who took to the streets during the 2017 coup told DW. "I don't think coups are a solution to any problem."

That sentiment at a time when popular support for coups across West Africa appears to be growing, particularly in Francophone countries such as Niger.

Ghanaian political analyst Mutaru Mumuni Muktar believes the situation in Zimbabwe, like that of other African countries such as Burkina Faso, stems from "public anger and fatigue" with the old systems, leading citizens to seek change.

"There's a desire to have a new sense of leadership that will be practical, pragmatic and reflective of the interests of the local population," Muktar told DW.

Coups as a necessary evil

Despite the apparent popularity of the military juntas in West Africa, those who have experienced coups feel they will likely be short-lived and not deliver on the people's aspirations.

A young Zimbabwean journalist, who chose to remain anonymous but told DW that she covered the Zimbabwe coup, said she thinks it was a mistake for the population to support the military.

"You look at Africa, West Africa in particular, all the coups that have occurred before and now, every time a coup happens, there is instability. So, I think soldiers should just remain in the barracks."

However, Alice Gomba, a professor of political science in Zimbabwe, has a different perspective. She argued that, while coups are never the ideal solution, they are sometimes unavoidable.

"Sometimes people are left with no option and if the coup is the only way out to ensure good governance, so be it," Gomba said.

Gomba's view is shared by Wendmanegre Sawadogo, a trader specializing in phone accessories in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. He outlined to DW some of the positive changes of the Burkinabe military junta.

"A lot of things have changed. With the arrival of the military in power, the expatriates who exploited our mines and did not pay taxes are now ordered to pay. This is already a significant step forward," Sawadogo said.

For many Zimbabweans, life has not improved since the military ousted President Mugabe in 2017 Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Crackdown on basic freedoms

Observers say military coups are often favored initially but could end up worse in the long term than civilian regimes.

Citing the case of the post-coup administration in Zimbabwe, for instance, critics argue that there is a growing crackdown on freedom of expression, despite claims by the Mnangagwa administration that it has brought stability and economic opportunities to the country.

"Unfortunately, military-style leadership is not a replacement for civilian leadership," Muktar said.

Sarah Ouedraogo, a hairdresser in Ouagadougou, said military rule had not met their expectations.

"What has changed is only the cost of food products, which has recently been reduced," Ouedraogo told DW. "Now, there is a lot left to do. We thought that with the arrival of the military in power, things would change."

According to Muktar, the situation has gotten worse in Burkina Faso despite the image being presented by the junta leaders.

"Security in Burkina Faso has worsened. It has become worse in the first six months of this year. We are recording unprecedented fatality numbers."

Despite the country boasting huge uranium deposits, many Nigeriens struggle to survive Image: AFP/Getty Images

Democracy under siege

Muktar also stressed that democracy within the African continent is under attack. "Under siege in the sense that democracy has not delivered to the people of Africa," he told DW, adding that government and the civilian leadership have failed to deliver what I call "the entitlements of citizenship to the local population."

Hairdresser Ouedraogo said the solution to Africa's governance problems goes beyond the leadership styles. "It is not the coups that will change things, but if we could work on changing mentalities, we would gain more. We must redouble our efforts," Ouedraogo said.

Muktar agrees: "We need to focus on the quality of governance, the quality of leadership, good governance and the rule of law and leadership that focuses on the needs and aspirations of the local population."

Zimbabwe's President Emerson Mnangagwa has been criticized for crushing dissent since he came to power through a coup Image: Zinyange Auntony/AFP/Getty Images

Lessons from Zimbabwe

Regardless of the outcome of this week's elections in Zimbabwe, the legacy of the past Mnangagwa administration, according to critics, is that it has put opponents and those who disagree behind bars. It has also been accused of passing the Patriot Act and other draconian laws that make it illegal to criticize the regime.

For Muktar, such situations create the enabling conditions for military rule to appeal to local populations.

ECOWAS, in his view, needs to consider this when insisting on the need to reinstate ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum.

"It does not take into account the fact that democratic leadership has worsened the plight of the local population," Muktar said, blaming some governments for failing to deliver in terms of providing social amenities and opportunities for young people.

"Unfortunately, ECOWAS is in a very weak position at the moment, and they are looking to use the case of Niger as an opportunity to reassert itself as an effective and strong regional player, capable of ensuring regional security and stability," Muktar added.

"And if not managed well, it can further worsen the situation in Niger and the entire West African subregion."

Privilege Musvanhiri in Harare and Charles Bako in Ouagadougou contributed to this article.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu