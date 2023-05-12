  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Screen shot from "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom": a character flying over a surreal landscape.
Image: Nintendo 2023
Culture

What makes the Zelda games so enchanting

Christine Lehnen
1 hour ago

Its predecessor sold 30 million copies and was hailed as the best game of the decade. Now "Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is already described as one of the greatest video games ever made.

https://p.dw.com/p/4REmk

Highly-anticipated is an understatement for the new game in the Zelda series, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," released on May 12.

Its predecessor, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," sold around 30 million copies worldwide and is considered a masterpiece by critics. Those are some big shoes to fill for the 20th installment in a wildly successful video game series dating back to the 1980s.

In "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," the player controls the hero Link, who sets out to save Princess Zelda and the Kingdom of Hyrule from the villain Ganondorf. All titles in the video game series have this basic storyline in common, but the newest installment has some surprises in store: This time, Link and Zelda begin their adventure side by side.

Deep under the ruins of the dilapidated Hyrule Castle, they discover murals that tell the story of how the kingdom was founded. The so-called Zonai, a god-like species that lived on floating islands in the sky, were apparently closely involved in this process.

Just an hour into the game, Link is already exploring these islands in the sky, separated from Zelda by an evil demon. He is accompanied by a spirit of the Zonai.

Gameplay elements familiar to anyone having played "Breath of the Wild," such as the temples,  are expanded. In the new game, Link needs to solve puzzles there instead of fighting monsters (at least most of the time). He has been given a special cyborg arm that he can use to pick up objects of all kinds, attach them to each other and move them, for example to build bridges or platforms.

A screen shot from the game 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom': Zelda holds his arm up.
In 'Tears of the Kingdom,' Link has a cyborg arm at his disposalImage: Nintendo 2023

The first 60 minutes of the game already promise the familiar and enticing mix of puzzles, fighting and archaic storytelling for which the Zelda games are known and beloved.  

A success story

The Zelda series, developed by Shigeru Miyamoto for Japanese gaming giant Nintendo, has produced a number of classics and repeatedly pushed the boundaries of video games.

The first game was released in 1987 for the original Nintendo console, the NES.

Numerous games followed, among them "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" (1991/1992) for the SNES, and "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" (1993) for the Nintendo Game Boy. It remains one of the most influential games worldwide.

Screenshot from The Legend of Zelda on the NES.
Beloved pixels: The first Zelda game Image: Nintendo

Since the 1990s, Zelda games have been consistently hailed as best games of the year.  

"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," released in 1998, was the first game in the series to feature 3D graphics. It was the first video game ever to receive 40 out of 40 points in Famitsu magazine, the most important Japanese video game publication. It also remains the highest-rated game on Metacritic, with a score of 99 out of 100. Numerous video game magazines and critics celebrated it as the best game of all time.

Gameboy Classic mit Startbild
Still a classic: The first Zelda game for the handheld Nintendo consoleImage: Jan Schwering

Nintendo also broke new ground with "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," which was released in 2003 and also received 40 points in Famitsu magazine. Employing cell-shading optics, it is more reminiscent of the artistic style of anime series or graphic novels than of hyper-realistic graphics known from Sony's Playstation or the Microsoft Xbox.

With "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" (2017), Nintendo embarked on another experiment: It is the first Zelda game to operate according to the "open world" principle. This means that players do not follow a linear storyline, but can freely explore the game world. On their adventures, they take on missions that advance the plot, but can also follow side missions or simply explore the Kingdom of Hyrule and get to know its many quirky inhabitants.

Screenshot from
Some of the quirky inhabitants: Plenty of monsters to fight in HyruleImage: Nintendo 2023

Taking the risk of changing a tried and tested formula paid off: "Breath of the Wild" also scored 40 out of 40 in Famitsu, 97 out of 100 on Metacritic, and won numerous best game of the year awards. The website IGN even proclaimed it the best game of the decade.

A testament to Japanese culture

Rather than boasting the best visuals or most challenging gameplay, the appeal of the Zelda games lies in the fact that they are playable sagas: Mythical creatures appear in Hyrule that blend Japanese and Western mythology.

The narrative is based around a sense of melancholy reminiscing Old English epic poetry as well as medieval Japanese literature or the works of contemporary Japanese writer Haruki Murakami.

Shigeru Miyamoto zeigt auf einem Podium seinen Bizeps
Video game developer Shigeru Myiamoto invented the Zelda gamesImage: Chris Pizzello/AP Photo/picture alliance

As such, the games may well be considered a central piece of Japanese culture. By combining Japanese aesthetics with the European chivalric epic tradition, the Zelda games unfold their enticing potential. As a tale of romance and adventure, they revisit a timeless story in a new form: A young androgynous knight sets out to save the princess and the kingdom, facing many challenges on the way.

And yet, the games also reflect the zeitgeist: Gender has been fluid in Hyrule since "Ocarina of Time," with women transforming into men or characters not settling on any one gender at all.

Already in "The Wind Waker," the kingdom of Hyrule had disappeared under ever rising sea levels. Ever since "Breath of the Wild," the series has been actively dealing with the issue of the destructive impact of human technology on nature.

Screenshot from
Technology proves to be both friend and foe to the player in 'Tears of the Kingdom'Image: Nintendo 2023

Technology also plays a crucial part in "Tears of the Kingdom." The game thus joins older Japanese pop cultural stories about the climate crisis, such as Studio Ghibli films like "Princess Mononoke" (1997) and "Castle in the Sky" (1986). 

In "Tears of the Kingdom," however, technology is not the enemy. As opposed to its predecessor, the game gives a central role to human agency, emphasizing that individuals are free to determine how they use technology at their disposal — be it for good or evil.

Or for plenty of gameplay fun. Whatever it is, it seems to be paying off: IGN is already saying that "Tears of the Kingdom" is making its predecessor look like a first draft — and calling it another masterpiece.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Filmstill from The Super Mario Bros. movie from 2023, showing Mario and Princess Peach side-by-side, with a dreamy background.

The Super Mario Bros. film breaks records

The Super Mario Bros. film breaks records

The new 'Super Mario' animated film is now a box office smash hit. Here's a look at the wondrous career of the world's most famous video game character.
FilmApril 19, 202310 images
Microsoft -Xbox Series X

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles

From Atari to Xbox Series X: The evolution of video game consoles

Massive or playful, original, and sometimes elegant: Every new video game console generation has a fresh design. Sometimes they reflect the zeitgeist, others are revolutionary.
CultureNovember 10, 202012 images
Japanese computer game creator, Shigeru Miyamoto pokes his tongue out at the camera, with both hands raised.

'Super Mario' creator Shigeru Miyamoto turns 70

'Super Mario' creator Shigeru Miyamoto turns 70

The Japanese inventor of Nintendo classics like "Donkey Kong" and "Zelda" is a world famous game developer. And he taught DW's Christine Lehnen that she can do anything.
CultureNovember 16, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bakhmut, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia 'lying' about Bakhmut, Wagner says

Conflicts31 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunisian police and security officers patrol the site of a deadly shooting attack

Synagogue shooting in Tunisia: 'A miracle I survived'

Synagogue shooting in Tunisia: 'A miracle I survived'

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Taiwanese soldier at a undisclosed location, in response to Chinese military drills around the island

How prepared is Taiwan for a potential Chinese attack?

How prepared is Taiwan for a potential Chinese attack?

Conflicts53 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder (center), Charlotte Knobloch, Pinchas Goldschmidt

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

Europe's rabbis to move their headquarters to Munich

Religion23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A refrigerator is moved by tractor past a mountain wreathed in fog

Rock slide threatens Swiss mountain village

Rock slide threatens Swiss mountain village

Nature and Environment3 hours ago9 images
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks over the site of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Israel, Gaza militants continue to trade heavy fire

Israel, Gaza militants continue to trade heavy fire

Conflicts8 hours ago02:39 min
More from Middle East

North America

Protesters hold signs at a vigil after the May 6 shooting in Texas

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

Can stricter gun laws prevent shootings?

Politics3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration11 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage