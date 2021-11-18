 What kind of company is Deutsche Welle? | Questions and answers about DW as a media company | DW | 18.11.2021

Corporate

What kind of company is Deutsche Welle?

DW is Germany’s international broadcaster. It is organized under public law and funded by the German federal tax budget.

Deutsche Welle is organized under public law and funded by the German federal tax budget. Its director is Peter Limbourg. A total of about 3,000 staff and freelance employees from 60 countries work at DW’s headquarters in Bonn and its Berlin site.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

