What is your favourite way to eat waffles?

There are numerous Belgian specialities that have enriched the culinary world. Besides Belgian fries and pralines, waffles are one of the classics. Traditionally, the speciality is enjoyed sweet and typically served with fruit, cream and hot chocolate. A top chef in Brussels has now taken the Belgian waffle to gourmet level and created waffles that are completely different from what you would normally expect - with truffles, duck or Japanese yuzu sorbet, for example.



Euromaxx would like to know your favourite way to eat waffles.



We are looking forward to your answers. With a bit of luck, you will receive a travel backpack with contents in the DW design as a thank you.



The closing date for entries is 10 September 2021, 12 noon UTC. The legal process is excluded. Good luck!