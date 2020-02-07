What is your favourite souvenir?

The Black Forest in the south of Germany is world famous for a few special things: Black Forest gateau, Bollen hats - and of course cuckoo clocks.

An example of the watchmaker’s art can be found at the very heart of cuckoo-clock country in Triberg: the biggest cuckoo clock in the world. Carved and built in line with the region’s venerable handicraft traditions, it is 60 times larger than normal and a big tourism magnet. Set in a hand-carved case, its gigantic movements are purely mechanical as in a conventional cuckoo clock, except for the 150 kilogram cuckoo that appears at the window on the first floor every 30 minutes. But there are also smaller models on sale help you remember your holiday

