Lifestyle

What is your favourite souvenir?

A souvenir is an attempt to take a small memento of a lovely holiday back home. It does not necessarily have to be something bought: shells and stones from a walk along the beach can also be souvenirs.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Souvenirs

The Black Forest in the south of Germany is world famous for a few special things: Black Forest gateau, Bollen hats - and of course cuckoo clocks.

An example of the watchmaker’s art can be found at the very heart of cuckoo-clock country in Triberg: the biggest cuckoo clock in the world. Carved and built in line with the region’s venerable handicraft traditions, it is 60 times larger than normal and a big tourism magnet. Set in a hand-carved case, its gigantic movements are purely mechanical as in a conventional cuckoo clock, except for the 150 kilogram cuckoo that appears at the window on the first floor every 30 minutes. But there are also smaller models on sale help you remember your holiday

Now we want to know from you: What is your favorite souvenir that you brought back from your holiday? Is it also a cuckoo clock or a mini Eiffel Tower from Paris – or maybe you found a very special stone and took it with you? 

Write to us! We are looking forward to your answers.

My favourite souvenir is...

As a thank you, we will raffle an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch among all participants. 
The closing date for entries is 14 February 2020 at 12 noon UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

